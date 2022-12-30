Million Dollar Listing: Los Angeles star Tracy Tutor is not only one of the leads of the hit Bravo series but she’s also dating attractive boyfriend Erik Anderson.

Many fans have been swooning over Tracy’s new man since she revealed who she’s been dating after her 2018 divorce. The American actress and real estate agent has made a big name for herself thanks to Bravo‘s MDLLA.

She became a part of the show in 2017. Since then Tracy has shared a lot of her personal life with the show’s fans. She went through a divorce with her ex-husband a year later after her small screen debut. A few years later she found herself a new man who was crazy about her.

Erik Anderson is an LA-based personal trainer

For those still wondering who Tracy’s new man Erik is, he’s a Los Angeles-based personal trainer and Instagram celebrity.

Erik has 45.5K followers on Instagram. He often shares his workout photos and videos with his followers. He not only trains his clients in person but also online. His workout videos on Instagram can also be of huge help to those looking to get their fitness journey started.

He also has a budding YouTube channel named The Body Shop with 572 subscribers so far. On his brand’s website shop.bodyshopbyea.com, he sells various workout amenities.

Erik is also a TikTok star with 11.6K followers. As is the case with his Instagram, his TikTok too is filled with workout videos.

Tracy Tutor began dating boyfriend Erik Anderson in 2020

Tracy’s been dating Erik since 2020. Two years ago she went on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen and spoke about her dating life.

At the time she only hinted that she was dating the personal trainer saying that her new love “happens to be making my skin glow.” Andy jokingly asked if she was dating a dermatologist, and the 47-year-old replied, “Or my trainer.”

She soon went Instagram official with her new beau Erik on July 11, 2022. The Bravolebrity posted a boomerang of Erik kissing her cheek writing, “Golden hour with this one.”

The couple has a 20-year age gap with Eric being 27 this year while Tracy, 47.

Million Dollar Listing star was married for 13 years previously

For the uninitiated, Tracy was previously married to ex-husband Jason Maltas for 13 years before their divorce in 2018.

Jason has remained relatively low-key despite his wife’s reality television fame.

Heavy.com notes that when Tracy made her debut on Million Dollar Listing, her then-husband Jason worked at Gordon Gibson Construction. The firm builds custom homes in southern California’s Beverly Hills, Bel Air, and the Pacific Palisades.

The former couple shares two daughters Scarlett and Juliet.

