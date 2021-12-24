Tracy Tutor’s ‘plastic surgery’ has Million Dollar Listing viewers gawping











Tracy Tutor is best known for starring on Million Dollar Listing, where she has recently caught attention from fans. Many think she may have gone under the knife for plastic surgery, so we debunked the rumors.

If someone is in the public eye, it’s likely their followers will question whether their faces are completely natural. So when Tracy first appeared on the real estate show, it was no surprise when she started being questioned about Botox.

Since the new season began on December 23rd, Tracy is back on fans’ lips, who wonder if she recently got some more plastic surgery. Reality Titbit looked at reactions and explored her older IG pictures…

How old is Tracy Tutor?

Tracy was born on August 11th 1975, making her currently 46 years old. She is in a relationship with Erik Anderson, who is 20 years younger than her at 26.

The realtor herself revealed her boyfriend’s age on national television when asked by the producer. She said on camera, “I’m, like, you know, a cougar.”

But, she’s not bothered about the massive age gap as Erik seems to have formed a close bond with her two daughters, Juliet and Scarlett, aged 15 and 13 respectively.

However, Tracy is often questioned about her real age and plastic surgery. One viewer wrote in a comment to Tracy: “Don’t show emotion, but put your insecurity on full display by plastic surgery, expensive outfits, young boyfriends […].

The speculation comes despite Tracy’s book Fear Is Just a Four-Letter Word, where shares many of her own personal experiences and tips to help others develop more confidence.

Has Tracy on Million Dollar Listing had surgery?

Tracy has confirmed that she has not had plastic surgery, as of September 2020.

While it is not clear if she has had any since, she told a fan who critiqued her appearance. They wrote: “Wayyyyy too much Botox or surgery.” She said:

To be clear… I have not had any plastic surgery on my face. And to be abundantly clear, if I wanted to get plastic surgery, who the hell [are] you to judge what makes me feel better about myself. Thx and goodnight

While she does look different compared to much older pictures from 2019 and before, Tracy’s appearance has not changed much since she denied the rumors last year.

However, it is possible the Bravo star could have had filler, which is classed as a cosmetic procedure. But this is not confirmed by Tracy herself, who appears to regularly contour her face to give off the impression of a thinner nose.

She definitely does not look 46 years old, and doesn’t have a wrinkle in sight!

Tracy’s older pictures explored

Tracy looks significantly different in older pictures, mainly from posts up until 2019. She looks far more natural with a lot less bone structure, and doesn’t appear to dress as glamorous as she always looks now.

Her nose is also much wider around the nostril area, and less defined than it is today. When she welcomed her first child into the world, Tracy looked almost unrecognisable!

Some may think that the Million Dollar Listing star looked older in the below photo than she does on recent episodes, despite the picture being taken 15 years ago. Her natural lines, such as under her eyes, are on show.

Nowadays, the realtor doesn’t seem to go anywhere without a full face of make-up on.

