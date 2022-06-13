











Since May 1st, 2022, The Real Housewives of Atlanta kicked off its 14th season. Kandi Burruss, Kenya Moore, Marlo Hampton and the rest of the ladies returned for a brand new instalment of the Bravo show. In 2022, Kenya, Kandi and co were joined by newbie Sanya Richards Ross and returning housewife Shereé Whitfield.

Shereé first appeared on RHOA alongside her ex-husband Bob Whitfield. After things didn’t work out with Bob, Shereé began dating Tyrone Gilliams and stuck with him while he was incarcerated. So, let’s take a look at Tyrone Gilliams’ net worth and how it compares to Shereé’s.

Tyrone and Shereé on RHOA

Since Shereé Whitfield returned to The Real Housewives of Atlanta in 2022, viewers have been given a glimpse into her love life.

For years, she’s been dating Tyrone Gilliams while he’s been serving time in prison for wire fraud charges as per The Sun.

The two kept their relationship going while he was incarcerated by staying in touch via e-mail and video call. Despite standing by Tyrone while he served his sentence, Shereé was stood up by him in episode 5.

OMG: Shereé’s ‘ignored’ FaceTime has RHOA fans interested in Tyrone Gilliams

Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage

Menudo: Forever Young | Official Trailer | HBO Max

Tyrone Gilliams’ net worth explored

Shereé Whitfield’s ex-husband Bob was a former NFL player who’s now worth $12M as per Celebrity Net Worth.

However, her latest beau, Tyrone, was jailed in 2013 on wire fraud charges after swindling $5M out of investors as reported by The Sun.

Tyrone is reportedly worth less than $1M in 2022 according to Gossip Next Door. Another online source, Empire BBK, reported that he was worth $300,000.

He can be found on Instagram with over 42K followers @tyronegilliams.

Shereé’s net worth is estimated at $800,000 as per Celebrity Net Worth in 2022.

Shereé said in 2018 Tyrone was ‘ok’ financially

Despite going to prison and being ordered to pay back the $5M to investors, when Shereé appeared on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen in 2018, she said that Tyrone was “definitely ok” money-wise.

During the episode, a live caller asked how Tyrone would be able to follow up on his promises to Shereé financially. The caller asked if he still had money kept from his “embezzling days“.

Shereé responded by saying that Tyrone was “ok” for money and added that if she’s not worrying about it, the caller “probably shouldn’t be, either“.

Another guest on the show, RHOA‘s Miss Lawrence, added: “You know people who go to jail that don’t mean that they like broke.”

NO WAY: RHOA fans suggest why Drew’s ‘King of the NBA’ can’t be LeBron James

WATCH RHOA ON BRAVO EVERY SUNDAY AT 8/7C

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK