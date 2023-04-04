Prepare to be bedazzled and bewildered all at the same time as the Vanderpump Rules reunion looks 2023 are here.

The Vanderpump Rules season 10 reunion is set to be explosive and, judging by the cast’s outfits for the reunion show, their looks are just as showstopping as their storylines.

From leopard print to Lisa Vanderpump‘s jewel-covered sleeves, Gucci belts, and revenge dresses. Let’s take a look at what each reunion cast member is set to be wearing.

Photo by Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

Vanderpump Rules 2023 reunion looks: Lala Kent

Speaking to E! News in 2023, Lala Kent revealed that she “ate” at the Pump Rules reunion.

She not only promised that the reunion would be drama-filled, but Lala brought her A-game when it came to wardrobe for the episode.

Lala donned a dark leopard print gown from Jad Ghandour.

Tom Sandoval

Vanderpump Rules fans can’t wait to see what Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss have to say about ‘Scandoval’ during the reunion.

Tom opted for a timeless black suit for the episode.

The Schwartz and Sandys co-owner added a Gucci belt to complete his look.

Photo by MEGA/GC Images

Tom Schwartz

Sandoval’s business partner and bestie, Tom Schwartz went for a more casual suit look at the reunion.

Schwartz wears a dark blue suit jacket and trousers paired with a grey t-shirt and white sneakers.

The Vanderpump Rules star also wears some colorful animal print specs during the episode.

Katie Maloney

Schwartz’s ex, Katie Maloney, brings the glamor to the VP Rules reunion show.

She opted for a halterneck gown and diamante heels.

Katie’s stunning look comes after she wore a sheer skirt and hoodie to Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen in March 2023.

Lisa Vanderpump

The queen of Pump Rules herself, Lisa Vanderpump, pulled out all the stops for her reunion look in 2023.

Lisa opted for a long black Dolce and Gabbana gown to compliment her silhouette.

The 62-year-old’s dress featured bejeweled sleeves and she also donned some eye-catching earrings filming the episode.

Raquel Leviss’ Vanderpump reunion dress

Although the verdict on whether Raquel Leviss was going to attend the reunion was thrown into question many times, it appears that she did indeed film with her co-stars for the episode.

Raquel chose a mint green satin one-shoulder dress as her reunion look.

She teamed her dress with low-key nude sandal heels.

Scheana Shay’s reunion look

Vanderpump Rules star Scheana Shay shimmered her way onto set for the reunion episode.

The mom-of-one wore a light gold bodycon dress and matching heels.

Scheana shows off her new hair on the show which now has some highlights running through it.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Scheana shared that her dress comes from Miss Circle New York.

Ally Lewber and James Kennedy

James Kennedy opted for a dark plum number for the reunion episode.

He wore a suit to film the episode with black loafers and a black T-shirt.

James’ girlfriend, Ally Lewber, went for a showstopper for her first-ever reunion show.

Ally wore a bright pink corset dress with sleeves and nude heels.

Ariana Madix’s ‘revenge’ dress

Although Ariana Madix said that she only had one shred of sanity left after season 10, she came to the reunion wearing a showstopping dress.

Ariana opted for a floor-length red gown with cut-outs across her abs and chest.

The Vanderpump Rules star styled her blonde hair in a straight long bob and opted for a fierce red nail.

Fans have dubbed Ariana’s dress as the “revenge dress of all revenge dresses.”