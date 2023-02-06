Ariana Madix is back and better than ever with Vanderpump Rules season 10, and this season is filled with feuds, fights, and new sandwich shops. Before we dive into the series, let’s find out who Ariana Madix truly is.

Season 10 of the show will premiere on Bravo on Wednesday, February 8, at 9 pm ET, and Ariana will once again join the reality series as a main cast member.

This season we will follow Ariana and Katie Maloney as they search for locations for their sandwich shop, of course, with the help of Lisa Vanderpump.

However, It is a tough season for Madix as she experienced the passing of her dog Charlotte and the death of her grandma, during filming. Ariana revealed that throughout the season she makes an “attempt to hold on to a shred of my sanity.”

Ariana has become very well-known as a Bravolebrity, but not a lot is known about the star. Here’s everything we know about the girl boss of Vanderpump Rules.

Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

Who is Ariana Madix?

Ariana Madix was born on June 24, 1985, in Melbourne, Florida. She was raised alongside her brother Jeremy by their dad Jim, and mom Tanya.

Madix attended Eau Gallie High School and Flagler College, where she received Bachelor’s degrees in Theatre and Broadcast Communications. The aspiring actress appeared in guest roles on several television series including; Dads, Anger Management, Single Siblings, and Waking Up With Strangers. She also landed roles in films such as; Working It Out, Killer Eye: Halloween Haunt, Attack Of The 50-Foot Cheerleader, Dirty Dealing 3D and Dead End.

She then started working at Lisa Vanderpump’s restaurants SUR and Villa Blanca. This landed her a role on the reality television series Vanderpump Rules in 2013. The TV show follows the lives and drama that surround the restaurant servers.

Ariana first joined the show in the first season as an employee of the SUR restaurant. She was seen as a recurring cast member for the first two seasons before becoming a main character in 2015.

The 37-year-old has always been a fan of Taco Bell and often shares her love for the chain on social media. Madix recently shared an Instagram Story of a snack board she created using only foods from Taco Bell. In 2017, she wore rings that had “Taco Bell” on them. Of course, this sparked engagement rumors which Ariana quickly shut down by tweeting: “I’m engaged to Taco Bell, not [Tom Sandoval].”

Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval’s relationship explored

At the start of Vanderpump Rules, Tom Sandoval introduced Madix as a friend who he previously worked with. Tom’s girlfriend at the time, Kristen Doute, accused them of sleeping together but both denied the claim. After his breakup with Doute, Sandoval later announced during the season 2 reunion that he was dating Madix.

They bought their first house together in San Fernando Valley in February 2019. That same year they wrote a mixology book titled Fancy AF Cocktails: Drink Recipes From A Couple Of Professional Drinkers. One of the recipes was a tribute to Ari’s love for Taco Bell as it uses the brand’s iconic Fire Sauce.

Madix is vulnerable with her followers and she revealed in 2020 that she had depression. Sandoval supported his girlfriend and during a confessional on Vanderpump Rules, he said: “I have seen Ariana this low before, but it is very rare. It obviously weighs on me a lot, because I love her so much and I want to see her happy, and I want to do everything I can, but sometimes I feel powerless.”

Recently rumors have circulated claiming that Tom and Ariana were in an open relationship, following the season 10 trailer. However, Madix quickly shut down the rumor by tweeting: “We don’t have an open relationship. I’m really not that cool. Thought that was obvious. Bisexual ≠ Polyamorous.”

In the Vanderpump Rules season 10 trailer, Katie Maloney can be heard telling other cast members that Tom and Madix were in an open relationship. After hearing the fake news Tom is visibly shocked, let the drama commence!

