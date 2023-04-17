Fans are convinced Tom Sandoval has ‘replaced’ Raquel Leviss after the Vanderpump Rules star was photographed with ex-co-star Billie Lee.

All eyes are on the famous Vanderpump Rules trio after Scandoval entered the spotlight. Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss have stayed relatively quiet on social media as fans rally behind Ariana Madix, but that doesn’t mean they’ve been inactive IRL.

While Ariana sparks boyfriend rumors at Coachella, Tom, 40, stepped out with former Pump Rules star, Billie Lee, on Friday. It has similarly fueled dating speculation since Tom and Raquel are on a break, but there is no evidence to prove they are official. The pair have been friends for years, so seeing them together is unsurprising.

Ex Vanderpump Rules’ Billie Lee spotted with Tom Sandoval

Billie, 39, wore a light blue midi dress with a cropped hoodie as she stepped out with Tom, who kept things simple in an all-black outfit. Photos obtained by Page Six show the reality stars outside a Los Angeles event on Friday evening.

“Did Tom replace Raquel ALREADY?” a confused Twitter fan asked.

Others are convinced Billie has “chosen” Tom’s side in Scandoval despite also being friends with Ariana Madix. The reality star recently showed support for Ariana’s Coachella photo, commenting: “It’s your happiness shining through for me.”

The interaction has been branded as “super weird” by Pump Rules viewers.

The photos surfaced two days after the Leviss family confirmed that Raquel was entering a voluntary facility for mental health counseling. The decision was made before Scandoval surfaced. The 28-year-old is seeking treatment for “mental health and trauma therapy.”.

Billie, a transgender activist, was first introduced to Bravo viewers in season 6 as a recurring cast member, alongside Raquel. She left an impact with her powerful speech during SUR’s annual pride celebration and worked as a hostess at the Hollywood restaurant.

Why did Billie leave Bravo?

The TV personality left Bravo after just 10 episodes and announced her departure in a blog post, in which she reflected on her time and relationship with her co-stars.

Billie thanked her “fairy godmother” Lisa Vanderpump for giving her a platform as a trans activist. “During my time at SUR, I met some of the most wonderful people, a few in particular that I now call family,” she wrote in a post titled Two Weeks Notice. “They saw me in a way I never saw myself – they saw beauty, light, and love. They saw a powerful activist who was unstoppable.”

While it was her decision to step away, Billie noted that the work environment made her realize that “SUR was no longer right for me.”

She claimed a male co-star “demanded” she be fired from the show because “he didn’t feel comfortable working with me.”

“His exact words were, ‘I’m not gonna lose all I have worked hard for something stupid I may say or do to offend her,'” Billie continued.

Since leaving Pump Rules, she has been building her career as a writer, producer, and budding comedian. Her book Why Are You So Sensitive? will be published in 2024.