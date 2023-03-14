Amid the recent ‘Scandoval‘, fans are wanting to know what actually happened to Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix.

Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval of Vanderpump Rules first went public with their relationship in 2014. The duo not only bought a house together in LA but they even adopted a dog, and were widely deemed “couple goals.”

However, the pair announced their break up in 2023 after nine years together. Since then, a Vanderpump ‘cheating’ saga has come to light.

Season 10 is still currently filming, and all of the drama will undoubtedly be featured in the upcoming episodes. Before you tune into the Bravo show for the juicy gossip, here’s what happened.

Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

What happened to Ariana from Vanderpump Rules?

Ariana Madix was cheated on during her nine-year relationship with Tom Sandoval.

Madix reportedly ended the relationship with Sandoval after learning that he allegedly cheated on her with Vanderpump Rules co-star Raquel Leviss.

The affair had allegedly been going on for months. A source told TMZ: “We’re told Ariana found out about the affair after she read explicit text messages and saw the video between Tom and Raquel.”

It has also been reported that Vanderpump Rules stars have received a legal letter from Raquel following the video call scandal.

Some fans have gone on to brand Tom a “serial cheater;” as It is also rumored that when Sandoval, was dating Kristen Doute he cheated on her with Madix. Back when Ariana joined the cast of Vanderpump Rules in 2013. They made their relationship publicly official just a year later in 2014.

Photo by JC Olivera/Getty Images for iHeartRadio

Vanderpump Rules stars apologize for hurting Ariana Madix

Lisa Vanderpump weighed in on the Scandoval drama whilst speaking to Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live. She was “flabbergasted” by the scandal and said she had “no words” and was “gobsmacked” by the news. She revealed: “I didn’t see it coming, nobody saw it coming.”

Tom and Raquel have taken to their Instagram to share statements on the affair, apologizing for hurting Madix. Tom deeply regrets hurting Ariana ‘so traumatically and publically.’ Whereas Raquel admitted to seeking therapy to help her reflect on her choices.

Fans react to Scandoval drama

