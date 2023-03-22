Brett Kenyon made his Vanderpump Rules debut in 2023 and his appearance alongside Ariana Madix sent viewers into a frenzy.

When Lisa Vanderpump created Bravo’s Vanderpump Rules, she may not have known how much the show would take off.

Now, season 10 is airing in 2023 and the drama couldn’t get any thicker.

From the uncovered affair known as ‘Scandoval’, to Ariana naked in a pool with a mystery man, the mid-season trailer had fans with their jaws on the floor.

Pump Rules trailer: Man in pool

The Vanderpump Rules mid-season trailer dropped in March 2023. It’s safe to say that season 10 is the most dramatic yet.

Season 10 was clearly a lot for all of the cast members, especially Ariana Madix. Ariana said she only had a “shred of sanity” left after season 10.

The mid-season trailer showed Ariana in a pool naked alongside a mystery man which had fans asking a lot of questions.

Who is Brett Kenyon?

Although the appearance of a naked man in a pool with Ariana sent fans wild, it turns out that she’s just friends with him.

The mystery ‘pool man’ in the mid-season trailer is Brett Kenyon – Ariana’s good friend.

Brett’s Instagram is @brettken13 and he can be seen on the ‘gram hanging out with other Pump Rules stars such as Scheana.

Vanderpump Rules: Brett takes to TikTok

After the pool scene aired in March 2023, Brett took to TikTok to explain that he’s gay.

He shared a video captioned: “Woke up to quite the full inbox this morning.”

The video showed the moment of him and Ariana laughing in the pool.

Vanderpump Rules’ Brett wrote over the video: “Me watching Bravo fans go crazy over the scene of me naked in the pool with Ariana, not knowing I’m (polishing nails emoji).”

He also took to Instagram Stories on March 21 to say that the “Tabloids are wild,” adding that he made a TikTok saying that he’s gay so that people would “leave Ariana alone.”