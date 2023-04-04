In another Scandoval drama, fans have been calling for Raquel Leviss to be arrested after what they claim to be ‘trespassing’ Ariana Madix’s home.

Just days after all was spilled at the Vanderpump Rules reunion taping, more drama arose in the Scandoval case as Raquel was spotted leaving Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix’s joint home with overnight bags in hand.

We take a look at what fans, and Vanderpump Rules castmates have to say about the topic.

Raquel spotted at Ariana’s house

Last Wednesday, (March 29) Raquel Leviss was spotted leaving Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix‘s mansion, bags in hand, which implied she had slept over while Madix was out of town.

However, a rep for Tom told E! News that Raquel “did not stay the night,” but was “out shopping in the area and on her way to her last interview” for Vanderpump Rules when she visited Tom’s house.

“She stopped to say hi and bye to Tom as he was headed to the airport to go home,” they continued.

The rep also confirmed to the publication that Ariana was out of town, but Raquel did not stay longer than 20 minutes.

However, Katie Maloney had other ideas. Speaking on Nick Viall’s ‘Viall Files’ the Vanderpump Rules star said: “Like, you don’t just pop by and bring all your overnight luggage.”

Fans are calling for Raquel to be arrested

Of course, after all the drama that had already unfolded, the sightings caused a stir on social media, and some fans were calling for Raquel Leviss to be arrested for ‘trespassing’ in Ariana’s home.

“I’d be coming home for a surprise visit and calling the police bc there’s an INTRUDER(Rachel) in my home,” wrote one.

“Ariana should get a restraining order against her then she couldn’t come to the house,” one said.

However, others didn’t quite agree. One Twitter user wrote: “As long as the house is in both Ariana and Tom‘s name, Ariana can’t have Raquel arrested.”

“Her lover invited her to his home. How is that trespassing?” questioned another.

Raquel has not been arrested and was not ‘trespassing.’

All is set to be revealed at the reunion

The long-awaited Vanderpump Rules reunion has not yet had an official release date, however, we’re gaining more and more information as the days go on.

Recently, Ariana Madix’s revenge dress was revealed, and it definitely was ‘revenging’ as for a floor-length red gown with cut-outs across her abs and chest.

Andy Cohen gave us some exclusive behind-the-scenes commentary after the taping was done, and revealed there were ’emotional’ scenes where ‘nothing was left unsaid.’