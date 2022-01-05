Home » Bravo, News, USA TV, What's On?
Vanderpump Rules fans seriously hate the name of Katie and Ariana’s sandwich shop
Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for shoedazzle

January 5, 2022
Celine Byford

Confusion was at the forefront of the latest Vanderpump Rules episode, when Katie Maloney and Ariana Maddix decided to call their sandwich shop ‘Something About Her’.

The duo’s new business venture was welcomed by Bravo viewers with open arms, until they gave the company an unusual name which wouldn’t be the norm for a casual eatery.

Katie and Ariana decided to launch the shop shortly after co-stars and besties Schwartz and Sandoval kickstarted their fresh, new restaurant, Tom Tom Restaurant & Bar.

However, despite all of the excitement, fans are seriously confused about why Katie and Ariana chose the name.

Fans react to sandwich shop name

Looking through Twitter, it’s clear that most Vanderpump Rules viewers think ‘Something About Her’ is better suited to a clothing or beauty company, rather than a sandwich shop.

Some actually liked the name, but most thought that the name did not scream food, but rather something materialistic.

Here’s just some reactions to the name of Katie and Ariana’s new store:

‘Something About Her’: Is the shop open?

Not yet, but the Something About Her sandwich shop is set to open in 2022. Katie and Ariana have already made an Instagram page for their new venture, which posted its first photo on January 4th.

With 2.8K followers at the time of writing, the more promo posted on their individual IGs over time are likely to increase the count and reach of potential customers.

Brand builder Claire Perkins revealed she has been designing the store. She described the brand as a “super chic, unapologetically feminine, Nancy Meyers-inspired Paris-meets-LA sandwich shop”.

While we know that the shop will open this year, an exact opening date has not been confirmed.

All about Katie and Ariana’s new venture

The duo began making plans just a week after they first came up with the idea for a gourmet sandwich bar.

With an aim to make the shop “unapologetically feminine”, they revealed to Lisa Vanderpump – on the January 4th episode – that Randall Emmett wanted to get involved as an investor.

Katie had already previously stated on Instagram that her and Madix’s names would not be included in their company name, which explains why they decided instead to focus on the female-representative name.

Celine Byford
Celine is a journalist with over five years of experience in the media industry and the chief staff writer on Reality Titbit. After graduating with a degree in Multimedia Journalism she became a radio newsreader and reporter, before moving into her current role as a reality TV writer.

