Vanderpump Rules fans seriously hate the name of Katie and Ariana’s sandwich shop











Confusion was at the forefront of the latest Vanderpump Rules episode, when Katie Maloney and Ariana Maddix decided to call their sandwich shop ‘Something About Her’.

The duo’s new business venture was welcomed by Bravo viewers with open arms, until they gave the company an unusual name which wouldn’t be the norm for a casual eatery.

Katie and Ariana decided to launch the shop shortly after co-stars and besties Schwartz and Sandoval kickstarted their fresh, new restaurant, Tom Tom Restaurant & Bar.

However, despite all of the excitement, fans are seriously confused about why Katie and Ariana chose the name.

Fans react to sandwich shop name

Looking through Twitter, it’s clear that most Vanderpump Rules viewers think ‘Something About Her’ is better suited to a clothing or beauty company, rather than a sandwich shop.

Some actually liked the name, but most thought that the name did not scream food, but rather something materialistic.

Here’s just some reactions to the name of Katie and Ariana’s new store:

'Something About Her' doesn't say sandwiches to me. #Pumprules — Carbi B (@mingfire) January 5, 2022

What does Something About Her have to do with sandwiches? #VPR #PumpRules pic.twitter.com/70uH6nLQYB — Sexy Randal, the Pharaoh Wizard (@jessay) January 5, 2022

#PUMPRULES

I think "UNAPOLOGETICLY FEMININE" would be a better name than something about her! If it was a salon or a spa it would be a great name. They want it to be a girly sandwich shop so that’s why unapologetcly feminine works! IMO anyway! 👯‍♀️🥂😆 — Marie Wheatley (@Mariewheatley) January 5, 2022

‘Something About Her’: Is the shop open?

Not yet, but the Something About Her sandwich shop is set to open in 2022. Katie and Ariana have already made an Instagram page for their new venture, which posted its first photo on January 4th.

With 2.8K followers at the time of writing, the more promo posted on their individual IGs over time are likely to increase the count and reach of potential customers.

Brand builder Claire Perkins revealed she has been designing the store. She described the brand as a “super chic, unapologetically feminine, Nancy Meyers-inspired Paris-meets-LA sandwich shop”.

While we know that the shop will open this year, an exact opening date has not been confirmed.

All about Katie and Ariana’s new venture

The duo began making plans just a week after they first came up with the idea for a gourmet sandwich bar.

With an aim to make the shop “unapologetically feminine”, they revealed to Lisa Vanderpump – on the January 4th episode – that Randall Emmett wanted to get involved as an investor.

Katie had already previously stated on Instagram that her and Madix’s names would not be included in their company name, which explains why they decided instead to focus on the female-representative name.

