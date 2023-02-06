James Kennedy is returning to the new series of Vanderpump Rules, and he’s introducing a new lover to the SURver gang following his split from co-star, Raquel Leviss.

Three months after Kennedy and former fiancée Raquel Leviss revealed they had amicably parted in a joint statement on Instagram on December 5. He has already immersed himself in a new romance.

And Vanderpump Rules fans will watch it play out in season 10.

The new season is jam-packed with drama, and James will no doubt play a huge part in it.

Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Who is James Kennedy?

James Kennedy is a DJ, music producer, and reality personality who was born on January 24, 1992, in London.

He joined the cast of Vanderpump Rules during season 3 which aired in 2015 when he started working as a busser at SUR. Throughout the series, Kennedy ventured into a new career path when he became a DJ. Despite being fired a couple of times, he still continued to work at many of Lisa Vanderpump‘s restaurants.

In July 2020, Kennedy announced that he celebrated one year of sobriety after struggling with substance abuse. James decided to go sober after season 7 when he didn’t like how he acted on the show. However, after two years of sobriety, James has decided to start drinking again. The teaser for Vanderpump Rules season 10 shows castrates concerned that James is going to be back on the bottle.

Kennedy previously dated Kristen Doute and was later linked to Lala Kent. James and Raquel Leviss started seeing each other in 2016. Five years later, they got engaged while filming season 9 of Vanderpump Rules in a Coachella-themed proposal. However, the romance didn’t last for long and seven months later, in December 2021, Leviss and Kennedy announced their split.

James Kennedy is George Michael’s godson

Interestingly, James’ father, Andros, was best friends with British musician, George Michael. George and Andros’ fathers grew up together in the same Cyprian village and their families emigrated to London to start families at the same time.

Andros even served as managing director for George’s record label, Aegean. Andros revealed his close bond with Michael in an interview: “When I married Jackie, I told her, ‘George comes first. My kids are his kids and he’ll be in the delivery room with us’ and he was. When my son James was born in January 1992, Yog and I gave him his first bath.”

The pop icon passed away on December 25, 2016, at 53 years old. According to reports, a coroner attributed his death to dilated cardiomyopathy with myocarditis and a fatty liver.

The Daily Mirror further revealed as the late singer had no children, he left his estimated £100 million fortune to his godchildren. However, it is unknown whether James was included in the will.

James Kennedy and Ally Lewber pack on the PDA

Shortly after his breakup with Raquel Leviss, James met his new girlfriend Ally Lewber. It’s all moving pretty fast and the duo is certainly loved up. James and Ally stepped out for their first red carpet together at the 2022 iHeart Radio Music Awards. Since then fans have been swooning over the power couple as they share baecation photos of them packing on the PDA.

However, tension boils in Vanderpump Rules season 10 as it is revealed that James hasn’t been completely honest about his past. When Ally finds out he had a thing with Lala Kent in the past, she questions everything.