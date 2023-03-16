Vanderpump Rules fans aren’t having any dull moments in 2023 as rumors are now circulating about Raquel Leviss being pregnant.

The Bravo star is involved in Vanderpump Rules’ latest drama, ‘Scandoval’. The scandal was unearthed after Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix split after nine years together.

Then, news came out that Tom and Raquel had an affair during his relationship with Ariana.

In March 2023, fans are suggesting that Raquel Leviss might be pregnant, so let’s find out more.

Raquel and the Vanderpump Rules reunion

On March 16, 2023, TMZ reports that Raquel Leviss has “reservations” about joining the upcoming Vanderpump Rules reunion.

Raquel reportedly has been “…telling people close to her she had no plans of participating in the reunion taping.”

However, she is said to be “in talks” with production to appear in the episode.

The reunion poses some issues for the Bravo stars as Raquel currently has a restraining order against fellow cast member Scheana Shay.

Why are people saying Raquel could be pregnant?

After rumors began circulating that Raquel is in two minds about joining the Vanderpump Rules reunion, more claims are swirling that she could be pregnant.

The rumors appear to be stemming from peoples’ tweets. One person tweeted out the TMZ article about Raquel being unsure about filming the reunion.

They captioned the tweet: “Waiting for Raquel to announce she’s pregnant.”

Another person tweeted on March 13: “How long until Raquel comes up pregnant ?”

However, a lot of “fake news” has been circulating about the VP Rules stars since Scandoval came to light.

Raquel hasn’t publicly made any comments about a pregnancy in 2023.

Lisa Vanderpump tweeted in March: “Ok no …#PumpRestaurant will be open as normal…#fake-news

Oh and no I didn’t pay cast members to sleep together for ratings #pumprules they do that on their own…#fake-news. Have a beautiful day everybody.”

Vanderpump Rules star faced pregnancy rumors before

Pregnancy rumors are swirling in March 2023 when it comes to Raquel.

But, it isn’t the first time that people have talked about Raquel potentially expecting a child.

In 2021, after James Kennedy and Raquel shared a photo on social media of them sitting in a car together, fans started to suggest they were pregnant.

TV Shows Ace reported at the time that Raquel confirmed she wasn’t pregnant but was just “slouching.”