There is no shortage of drama on Vanderpump Rules season 10 and you don’t want to miss the release date, so here’s everything you need to know about how to watch the new series.

Vanderpump Rules season 10 premiere is upon us and the highly anticipated Bravo show makes a return to screens. The trailer gives a sneak peek at Scheana’s wedding to longtime boyfriend, Brock Davies, and sees tension boil between the Toms amid the opening of their new business, Schwartz & Sandy’s.

Here’s everything you need to know about Vanderpump rules season 10 from release date to cast members.

Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

Vanderpump Rules season 10 releases on February 8, at 9 pm ET.

Season 10 will see many returning cast members including Lisa Vanderpump, Ariana Madix, James Kennedy, Katie Maloney, Lala Kent, Raquel Leviss, Scheana Shay, Tom Sandoval, and Tom Schwartz. Other fresh faces are stepping onto the screen as James’ girlfriend Ally Lewber joins the clan, as well as old faces including Charli Burnett and bestie Kristina Kelly.

Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

How to watch Vanderpump Rules season 10

Vanderpump Rules is available to watch on Bravo.

If you’re not quite up to date on Vanderpump Rules you can catch up on all prior seasons on Peacock.

Another exciting announcement is that Bravo has released a brand new intro for the upcoming season. The clip was released on February 2, 2023, just a few weeks after the season 10 trailer.

The new introduction focuses on the cast’s many business ventures, both present and future. Including Tom Schwartz and Tom Sandoval’s new LA eatery, Schwartz & Sandy’s. The introduction also shows their business TomTom which they co-own with Lisa Vanderpump. Ariana Madix, Lala Kent, and Katie Maloney can be seen toasting together at the venue.

The opening credits then end at the SUR Lounge, where it all began. Scheana Shay, James Kennedy, and Raquel Leviss are inside the Lounge as Lisa is sitting at a table with a glass of rosé.

Vanderpump Rules season 10 trailer

Amid Tom and Katie’s divorce, the trailer for the upcoming season starts with the two toasting to ‘staying friends.’ However, it was never going to remain an amicable split whilst being on Vanderpump Rules, so as always, chaos ensues.

It appears Tom and Katie’s “divorce success story” didn’t keep for long, as Tom broke their agreement by hooking up with Raquel, as seen in the trailer. Katie says to Tom in the trailer: “I’ve never had hatred for you, and now I do. I think you’re pathetic, I think you’re a drunk, and I think you’re a loser.”

The trailer also teases that Lala, who split from Randall Emmett in October 2021, is back on the dating scene. Along with Raquel who is stirring the pot in the friendship group, particularly with Tom Schwartz. The trailer also suggests tension is rising between Tom and Ariana, along with James and Ally.