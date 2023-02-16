Vanderpump Rules fans have flooded Raquel Leviss with compliments as they speculated the Bravo star’s healthy weight gain after she admitted to being on an “all-carb diet.”

Raquel Leviss is a reality TV personality, beauty pageant contestant, and model who rose to prominence after appearing in the Bravo reality series Vanderpump Rules.

Leviss rose to further prominence after her engagement to fellow Vanderpump Rules star, James Kennedy. Sadly the duo ended last year as she revealed on co-star Scheana Shay’s Scheananigans podcast that her “heart wasn’t in it anymore” and she fell out of love.

Let’s take a look at what Raquel Leviss has said about her body transformation.

Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for CLD PR

Bravo star’s ‘looking good’ amid “all-carb diet”

In episode two of Vanderpump Rules season 10, Raquel goes on a date with Peter Madrigal. He offered her food but she turned it down. Later admitting she had been on an “all-carb diet” after doing the Miss California pageant.

Leviss was previously a successful pageant queen, having won Miss Sonoma County and going on to compete in Miss California and Miss Malibu USA. In Vanderpump Rules, Leviss revealed she was “heartbroken” after recently competing in her last-ever pageant. Sadly, after finishing the competition she admits that it sent her into a “deep depression.”

Fans have flooded Leviss with support after seeing her go through such a tough time on the show. Many have also been complimenting the star on “how good” she looks recently. One user wrote under her recent Instagram photo that she was “Lookin fab!” Whereas another wrote: “You’re always slaying with your outfits. It’s honestly such a skill you have.”

Vanderpump Rules’ Raquel spills workout routine

In 2019, Leviss revealed that besides pilates and barre, she doesn’t have a strict diet. In fact, she usually “eats whatever” she wants. While admitting that she doesn’t “really gain a lot of weight” Leviss does get “bad bloating sometimes and it’s awful.”

Raquel Leviss is thought to be keeping to a strict diet and exercise routine; in order to maintain her healthy weight. The SUR-ver revealed in a March 2022 Instagram Story that she was taking part in the 75 Hard program, which its website describes as a “transformative mental toughness program.”

Leviss shared what meals she had throughout the process. Some of which included poached eggs with toast and a banana, a turkey, lettuce, tomato sandwich, and orange slices as a snack. Raquel also explained that while doing the program she “cannot drink alcohol” and “must drink a gallon of water each day.”

Another great thing about the structured program is that Leviss spends a lot of her time outdoors in nature. In the challenge, you have to work out twice a day and one of the workouts has to be outside. Of course, this allowed Leviss to spend some quality time with her dog Graham as the duo often went on hikes together.