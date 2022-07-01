Southern Charm's Venita Aspen built her net worth modelling for huge brands













Bravo’s Southern Charm is back on screens in 2022 and brings with it the familiar faces of Craig Conover, Austen Kroll, Kathryn Dennis, Shep Rose and Leva Bonaparte. This season there are some newcomers to the show including Shep’s cousin, Marcie Hobbs, and Austen’s love interest Olivia Flowers. Naomie Olindo has also returned to Charleston after leaving for New York previously.

Venita Aspen has been a cast member on Southern Charm since 2020. She first appeared on the show as a ‘friend’ and has now joined as a full-time cast member. So, let’s find out more about Venita, including her career, net worth, Instagram and much more…

Photo by: Stephanie Diani/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Get to know Venita Aspen

Venita Aspen appeared on Southern Charm season 7 as a ‘friend’ of the cast. Now, she’s a full-time cast member.

She was born and raised in Charleston and is 28 years old.

Venita is best friends with her mom, who is also her role model as per Bravo.

Venita’s career explored

From the age of 16, Venita Aspen has been modelling. Speaking to Jordan Hawkins on YouTube, Venita said that representation is what inspired her to become a model and she added that “representation is going to carry her until she’s not working any more.”

As well as being a model, Venita is a social media influencer and she also has her own company called The Aspen Agency. She founded The Aspen Agency in 2017 as per her LinkedIn page.

As per her Bravo bio, Venita also went to culinary school and is a “force to be reckoned with“.

Venita Aspen’s estimated net worth

Southern Charm star Venita is an accomplished model. She’s worked for huge brands over the past 12 years including Target, Anthropologie, Old Navy, Le Creuset and many more.

Slice reports that Venita’s net worth is estimated at $500,000 in 2022.

Venita has been taking to the ‘gram since 2012 and over 10 years, she’s accumulated over 78K followers, follow the influencer, entrepreneur and model at @venitaaspen.

