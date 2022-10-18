Victoria Zito came out as bisexual after leaving her mystery ex-husband











If you’re an avid Real Girlfriends in Paris fan then you’ll be well aware that star Victoria Zito has been going through a major life transformation during her time on the show.

The Chloe Colette fashion designer split from her mystery husband at the beginning of Season one, but fans are curious to know more about how she’s dealing with the divorce and also coming out as bisexual.

Who is Victoria Zito’s ex-husband?

Unfortunately, there isn’t too much that we can say about Zito’s former husband as she has not named him on or off the show, nor does she have photos of him on her Instagram.

The first time fans learned about Victoria’s marriage, she explained on the show that she had moved to Paris in 2017 to finish fashion school at Parsons and shortly after, she and her husband separated.

The fashion designer recently spoke to Entertainment Tonight and told them that the divorce was hard due to her being raised in Texas, which gave her a different perspective on divorce. The reality TV star explained:

Coming from Texas, sometimes when someone gets a divorce it’s like, you know, all hush-hush, like, ‘Don’t tell anyone,’ you know? And for me, I was like, ‘F that!’ I have nothing to be ashamed about because I grew so much emotionally in my relationships. I learned what I want out of life and what I don’t want, and I also learned what is important to me.

The divorce has been difficult for Victoria

Victoria hasn’t revealed the reasons for her divorce yet, however, she has admitted in the past that they were married very young, but “divorce is still divorce.”

Sharing with Entertainment Tonight, Zito’s said, “I think sometimes [my divorce] can be like stuffed under the rug because I am so young.”

Victoria went on to say how difficult it was for her to go through, explaining, “And that was probably, single-handedly, one of the hardest things that I had ever been through.”

Reality Titbit has reached out to Victoria for comment.

Victoria recently revealed she is bi-sexual

In more positive news, it seems that being on Real Girlfriends in Paris has given the fashion designer a new perspective on life and dating. Victoria revealed on the show that she is bisexual, and viewers will get to watch her romantic encounters with both men and women in the episodes to come.

Revealing this on national TV was a big thing for Victoria, as she revealed to Entertainment Tonight that she has barely even come out to many of her friends or family back home. In a recent Instagram Live with Bravo, Victoria talked about what it was like to put her life’s story on national television. She explained:

I think that for me, personally, growing up and coming from Texas, coming from such a conservative place and coming to a place where you can really be unapologetically, authentically yourself. Whether that’s your style or anything you want to do in life, it’s such a melting pot of different cultures.

