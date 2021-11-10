VIDEO: The horrifying moment RHOBH star Dorit Kemsley was robbed











RHOBH star Dorit Kemsley‘s house was targeted in a robbery, when masked intruders broke in and stole $1 million worth of valuables.

Since headlines broke weeks ago, a video has now emerged of surveillance cameras showing two masked criminals breaking into her house. It was confirmed that Dorit and her two children were at home when the robbery took place, on October 27th.

The video shows the exact moment before and after Dorit’s Encino mansion was horrifyingly robbed of high-end watches, jewellery and handbags. According to the LAPD, both suspects threatened to kill her as she pleaded for her life and her two children’s lives.

VIDEO: Robbery at Dorit’s home

A video has emerged by Los Angeles Police Department, which shows two male suspects wearing dark hoodies break a sliding glass window and enter Dorit’s Encino mansion. The robbery took place on October 27th, 2021.

Detectives are now seeking the public’s help in identifying Home Invasion Robbery suspects. The LAPD reported that she complied with the suspects’ demands and directed them to valuables.

The suspects took high-end handbags, jewelry, and watches, before leaving the home with the items wrapped in bedding, met up with a third suspect. The suspects then fled in a black 4-door pickup truck.

As per LAPD, the suspects are described as three male blacks, 20-30 years of age, wearing black hoodies and dark pants. Anyone with information or suspect identification is urged to contact Robbery-Homicide Division, Robbery Special Section, at (213) 486-6840.

Inside the RHOBH star’s mansion

Dorit and her RHOBH co-stars are known to be wealthy, and often showcase their lavish lifestyles on the Bravo reality TV series. She moved to Encino with her husband and children after listing their Beverly Hills mansion for $12.75 million in 2017.

She listed the 9,000 square-foot residence for nearly $9.5 million back in September 2020, after buying the house for $6.5 million in August 2019. The two-level mansion has six bedrooms, seven full and three half bathrooms, as well as a pool, cabana, home theater room and sports court.

The home also has two large islands, white cabinets and brass light fixtures. Adding to that, Dorit has floor-to-ceiling glass sliding doors, an open-tread staircase and a double-height foyer in her home.

What is Dorit Kemsley’s net worth?

Dorit’s net worth currently stands at over a whopping $55 million. Her wealth has mainly come from being a fashion designer, as she owns swimwear brand Dorit.

The company’s clothing was even featured at 2013 Mercedes Benz Fashion Week, a brand which she launched following her return to the USA. She had worked at a global swimwear business in Italy for ten years.

When filming RHOBH, Dorit is thought to be paid around $100,000 for each season. Her co-stars Kyle Richards and Lisa Rinna are rumored to make $500,000 for each season, while Erika Jayne makes $600,000.

