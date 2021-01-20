Who is Wendy Osefo's husband? RHOP star accused of lying to get on show!

Wendy Osofo joined The Real Housewives of Potomac in 2020, and now fans want to know more about who her husband Edward is.
The question has been raised following Wendy allegedly lying about knowing Karen Huger and Candiace Dillard before filming the season.
Wendy had applied to be on the show and made it onto the series, due to her allegedly being friends with the cast members.
This has led to confusion, as Wendy and her husband are pretty successful already. So who is her husband? What is his net worth?
Who is Wendy Osefo’s husband?
- Edward Osefo
Originally from Nigeria, Edward is an attorney and real estate investor.
Edward is an entrepreneur, as the founder and CEO of The TKO Agency, a business development and management consulting firm.
He is also a father-of-three, to two boys and one girl.
Wendy and Edward: Relationship timeline
The couple have been married since 2011, meaning their 10-year anniversary takes place this year!
Wendy and Edward met when they were teenagers in college.
Going on to have two boys Karter and Kruz, and daughter Kamryn, they have since created a family together, and live in Maryland, Potomac.
The couple have shared their issues with Edward’s parents on-screen, as his mother refused to attend their wedding back in 2011.
What is Edward Osefo’s net worth?
- $10 to $50 million
According to Information Cradle, Edward is worth millions, while his wife Wendy is reportedly worth $1.5 million.
The average annual salary for an attorney in Potomac is $129,025, according to glassdoor, and that is money coming in aside from his firm!
