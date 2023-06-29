Project Runway is back in 2023 and not as fans have ever seen it before. The series welcomes a variety of guest judges during season 20 including Wes Gordon, so let’s take a look at this net worth, family, and much more. Wes appears alongside the show’s regular panel including Nina Garcia, Brandon Maxwell, and Elaine Welteroth.

Bravo brings back many familiar faces for season 20 as the Project Runway All Stars go head-to-head. Returning designers from previous seasons are having a second shot at the competition. And, ready to run through their looks with a fine toothcomb is none other than a designer himself, Wes Gordon.

Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Wes Gordon’s ‘net worth’

Given that Wes works for a world-renowned couture house – one of the last of its kind – according to a 2021 interview between himself and Fashion Network, it’s no wonder that he’s accumulated a hefty net worth.

Wes works as Carolina Herrera’s creative director, a position he’s held since 2018.

According to AllFamousBirthday, the designer has a net worth estimated at $5 million in 2023.

Designer had a brand of his own

Before being hired as creative director at Carolina Herrera, Wes had a brand of his own.

After graduating in 2009, he embarked on creating his own label. He ran Wes Gordon for seven years.

Celebrities including Katy Perry, Gwyneth Paltrow, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and January Jones all wore his designs.

In an interview with Hello Magazine, he said: “I did my own label for seven years, each season led to the next – it really prepared me to be a creative director of a house like Herrera. I learned so much and met so many amazing people and clients.”

Speaking to Fashion Network in 2021, Wes said: “I feel so honored to have the opportunity to making my own mark on my house.”

These days, all kinds of stars are also wearing Herrera, including Beyoncé and Doja Cat.

Wes is a father of two

As well as having huge success in his fashion career, Wes is a family man.

The Bravo show judge and his husband, Paul Arnhold, have two young children together.

Paul is a Brooklyn-based glassblower who creates handmade items.

Taking to Instagram in June 2021, Wes announced the two had welcomed a son named Henry Eduard Arnhold-Gordon.

In February 2023, he shared some more adorable news that he and Paul were parents again. This time, the two welcomed a little girl named Georgia Rose Arnhold-Gordon.

WATCH PROJECT RUNWAY THURSDAYS AT 8 PM ON BRAVO