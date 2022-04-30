Phaedra and Kandi's beef explained, Shereé thinks Kandi should drop it













Real Housewives of Atlanta fans all over the world have been waiting a long old time for season 14 to drop on Bravo and, at last, the show is set to premiere on Sunday, May 1st. Kandi Burruss, Kenya Moore and Drew Sidora are joined in 2022 by Marlo Hampton – who officially has her peach, returning housewife Shereé Whitfield and newcomers Sanya Richards Ross and Monyetta Shaw-Carter.

In the lead up to her return to RHOA, Shereé Whitfield was interviewed by Carlos King. The two covered Shereé’s iconic moments including ‘Who go’n check me boo?’ and her She by Shereé ‘Spring, Summer, September’ moment. Shereé Whitfield expressed her views on Kandi Burruss and Phaedra Parks’ long-standing beef on the podcast. So, what did Phaedra do to Kandi? Let’s find out more…

Ready to Love | Trailer | discovery+ BridTV 9751 Ready to Love | Trailer | discovery+ https://i.ytimg.com/vi/mO7CPE73l00/hqdefault.jpg 1002026 1002026 center 22403

Shereé speaks on Phaedra and Kandi’s beef

On the April 29th episode of Reality with The King, Carlos King asked Shereé Whitfield if she thinks Phaedra Parks should return to RHOA.

Shereé said: “Absolutely, I actually bought her name up as well when they reach out to me in the beginning.“

When asked what they said, Shereé started laughing and added: “I think they were interested but you know?“

Because of what happened during RHOA season 9, Kandi has said she wouldn’t be on the show if Phaedra was bought back as a cast member.

Carlos added: “What Phaedra did allegedly, is obviously worse than anything you guys have experienced.”

Shereé added that she invited Phaedra to the fashion show and Phaedra asked if Kandi was going to be there.

The Bone Collector also said that she thinks the two should settle their differences and that Kandi: “…should understand that this is for the show… it’s for the betterment of the show.“

OMG: Five years later, Phaedra Parks is still looking for her Real Man of Atlanta

What did Phaedra do to Kandi?

During season 9, rumours of Kandi being a lesbian circulated, Kandi recalled that Porsha once kissed her in a club, so she was confused why the rumours were being repeated by her. Porsha said that she didn’t remember what happened because she was drunk and added: “Blame it on the Henny” in season 9 episode 15.

Speaking of Porsha, Kandi had more to tell the group, besides their kiss: “She said that me and Todd tried to drug her and Shamea and bring them back to our house.”

Shereé replied: “Wait, you don’t drink, don’t do drugs why would you try to drug somebody?”

People Magazine reported in 2017 that Phaedra was the source of the rumours, she said she “screwed up” and was “sorry” for spreading them.

Kandi has already said her piece on the situation

On the March 17th episode of It’s Tricky with Raquel Harper, Kandi said she wouldn’t be on RHOA if Phaedra came back. Kandi added: “I just don’t think she and I need to interact.”

She also said that Phaedra’s now on other shows and that their situation is “not fixable” but she wishes her “the best of luck in all her endeavours“.

NO WAY: The real reason RHOA fans are happy Sheree Whitfield is back is her “fine” son Kairo

WATCH THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF ATLANTA ON BRAVO FROM MAY 1ST 2022

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK