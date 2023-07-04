Allison Dubois is the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills psychic that predicted Kyle Richards’ future several years ago. Now, fans are looking back at the moment Allison read Kyle’s future during that one RHOBH scene. It comes after reports revealed that Kyle has split from Mauricio Umansky, but she has since shut down the rumors.

Kyle Richards was visited by a psychic, Allison Dubois, on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. It was during the ‘Dinner Party from Hell’ scene, during season 1 episode 9. So, what did Allison say about Kyle?

Photo by Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

What did Allison Dubois say about Kyle Richards?

Allison first asked Kyle, “Have you been married twice?” Kyle then replied, “Uh-huh,” before the psychic said, “Ah, well l guess then that’s the last one you have. That’s good news!” Allison then began to laugh.

She then informed Kyle and her co-stars, “I was thinking she was going to have to get married again, meaning you’d have a divorce. Kyle then replied, “If my husband ever leaves me, I’m going with him.”

Allison went on to tell Kyle that Mauricio Umansky would never emotionally fulfill her, “ever.” She then added, “Know that. He will never emotionally fulfill you but you will stay with him, and he will take care of you.”

That wasn’t all. The last part of her sentence was, “As soon as the kids are bigger, you’ll have nothing in common.” Kyle was also seen in a confessional mocking the psychic’s phrase, “Know that.”

Get to know psychic Allison

Allison is a psychic, medium, and author who appeared on RHOBH. The 51-year-old has claimed to have used her psychic abilities to assist U.S. law enforcement officials in solving crimes, forming the basis of the TV series Medium.

Her powers as a medium were tested by Gary Schwartz of the University of Arizona. From Phoenix, Arizona, she has been married to her husband, Joe Dubois, since 1993. She’s also a best-selling New York Times author!

She has three children, Aurora, Fallon, and Sophia, and has starred in two films, Life to AfterLIfe: Mom, can you hear me? and Life to AfterLife: I Died, Now What. Allison is now a podcast host on The Dead Life.

Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Fans react to RHOBH psychic reading

After the news reported that Kyle and Mauricio are separating, despite the RHOBH star shutting them down and claiming on Instagram that they are working through their issues, fans went wild.

One fan wrote on Twitter: “The medium/psychic was absolutely correct about Kyle & Mauricio! Portia is their last child & she’s 15yrs old. The kids have grown up! #RHOBH.”

Another penned of Allison Dubois’s prediction: “Random thot, what if the woman who claimed that Mauricio would never fulfill Kyle, is the one leaking this narrative to promote her “psychic abilities” for the bag?”

“Not Alison Dubois being right with her prediction a full 13 years later. Does it count when the psychic’s prediction takes a decade to come through? #RHOBH,” penned a fellow viewer.