What did Tamika Scott do to Kandi Burriss from Kandi & The Gang?













Tamika Scott and Kandi Burriss’ relationship began as they were both members of the female group Xscape. However, a feud between the two singers meant that they were not on speaking terms for many years.

Currently, Kandi Burriss has her own show: Kandi & The Gang where it “chronicles Kandi, Todd and OLG’s dynamic staff as they face a much-needed change at the restaurant while juggling their career ambitions, larger-than-life personalities and personal lives.” On the other hand, Tamika Scott is still an active member of Xscape.

What did Tamika do to Kandi?

Tamika Scott and Kandi Burriss’ relationship went downhill with their bad blood lasting a decade. When Kandi was still a member of Xscape, Tamika allegedly spread rumours that her bandmate was sleeping her way to the top of the industry.

Kandi got linked to Jermaine Dupri, and rumours spread that the then-R&B star were together while she was also seeing his father. In 2010, the reality TV star admitted through an interview that she had been with Jermaine, but quickly denied having seen someone else.

“[Tamika] knew that, she actually came back and apologized to me. It was really like some old hating type of stuff she was doing because, I don’t know, I guess because I was still continuously doing something. So she just threw that out there trying to diss me so it wouldn’t look like her sister really broke up the group,” she said at the interview.

Not believing that Tamika would try to publicly defame her, Burriss demanded an apology and shortly after stopped all sorts of contact with Scott.

Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

What is Xscape?

Formed in 1992, XSCAP3, best known for Xscape, is an American female R&B group from Atlanta, Georgia. The group initially first started with Kandi Burruss, Tameka “Tiny” Cottle, Tamera Coggings-Wynn and sisters Latocha and Tamika Scott. After a year, Tamera left and Xscape became a quartet.

The female group has been active for 30 years and has had multiple songs reaching high ranks on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs charts and selling more than 7 million records worldwide.

However, it wasn’t all glitter and success for Kandi, Tiny, LaTocha and Tamika as they all wanted to pursue solo careers, starting with LaTocha although she ended up rejoining the group. However, Burruss left the group and Xscape became a trio until they went on a hiatus for five years.

Photo By Al Pereira/Getty Images

In 2005, when the three remaining members wanted to do their comeback with a new member, Kiesha Miles, the record label was not able to release the album due to lack of promotion.

In 2017, LaTocha, Tiny, Tamika including Burriss had a reunion and even went on a tour. After the tour ended, Burriss publicly announced that she was not interested in coming back to Xscape and instead wanted to persue a different path. Ever since then, the group has been releasing music without her.

Taimika’s apology to Kandi

After Tamika had realized that she had done wrong and publicly humiliated her friend, she publicly went off to apologize for her wrongdoings but especially for hurting Burriss. However, an apology was never enough until Tamika shocked the audience during Xscape’s reunion in 2017.

After their performance in their sold-out show in Detroit, Tamika called Kandi to the stage and said “This is my sister y’all, I love you.” In between tears, both singers proved that they moved on from their 10-year-old feud. They were committed to start all over again and improve their friendship have been in contact ever since.