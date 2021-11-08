What happened between Van Jones and RHOP's Gizelle Bryant?











A past romance between Van Jones and RHOP star Gizelle Bryant has come to light, leaving fans in shock about what happened.

Gizelle has always been pretty open about her love life on Bravo series The Real Housewives of Potomac, including the fallout with her ex-husband Jamal Bryant. Now, it has come out that she dated commentator Van Jones.

The news was revealed by Gizelle herself, at the latest RHOP reunion. However fans are not convinced, as some clues have given away that she may not be telling the truth.

Who is Van Jones?

Van Jones is an American commentator, author and lawyer. The 53-year-old has several labels under his belt: as the co-founder of several non-profit organizations, a three-time New York Times bestselling author, a CNN host and contributor, and an Emmy Award winner.

A father-of-two, he served as President Barack Obama’s Special Advisor for Green Jobs in 2009, and as a visiting fellow at Princeton University. He also worked with the Trump administration and members of Congress from both parties to pass a criminal justice reform effort, the First Step Act.

Jones is currently CEO of the REFORM Alliance, an initiative founded by Jay-Z and Meek Mill to transform the criminal justice system. He has also hosted or co-hosted CNN shows including Crossfire, The Messy Truth, The Van Jones Show and The Redemption Project with Van Jones.

What did Gizelle say about Van?

Gizelle revealed on the latest RHOP reunion that she dated Van Jones, despite previously saying she was dating a 34-year-old. Since she made the revelation, several fans have demanded an explanation.

She said: “He’s much younger than me. It’s Van Jones.” However, Gizelle is currently 52 years old, which led to co-star Wendy calling her out.

Wendy said Gizelle is not Van Jones’ type “because he likes women of integrity”, which Gizelle appeared to be speechless about, as she did not give a response.

Van Jones was dating Gizelle Bryant? — 🖕🏽 (@CallMeQuam) November 8, 2021

What happened between them?

According to Gizelle, she dated Van Jones, however several fans – as well as co-star Wendy – don’t think this adds up. One fan said that Wendy “grabbed that lie right up” as Gizelle claimed the man she dated was younger.

Several fans also claim that Van Jones “likes white women” and therefore may not have dated Gizelle. A viewer said:

Gizelle made that man up that she was supposedly dating. And we damn for sure knows that it wasn’t Van Jones. He likes white women #RHOP.

Another fan wrote: “I’m confused too. Cause Gizelle said she thought the guy was 34 but Van Jones is 53. That is a big number gap.”

Unless Gizelle has gotten Van’s age wrong, there is no public pictures of the two taken together, and it’s likely that news publications would have jumped straight onto it if they were seen on a date. Van himself has also not confirmed the dating rumors. Other fans think that she may have said it to throw people “off the trail”…

