What happened in Split on Below Deck Mediterranean?











Bravo fans are eager to find out what happened in Split, Croatia, when the Below Deck Mediterranean cast hit up the location on the yacht.

After the charter season ended, the Below Deck Med crew hit up Split, but this isn’t caught on camera like the rest of their drama-filled scenes.

Want to find out the gossip of what really happened when the cameras were off? Reality Titbit dived into what the crew got up to…

NETFLIX: Where was dating show Sexy Beasts season 2 filmed?

Your First Look at Below Deck Mediterranean Season 6 | Bravo BridTV 2842 Your First Look at Below Deck Mediterranean Season 6 | Bravo 810112 810112 center 22403

Below Deck Med goes to Split

The crew plans to rent an AirBnB in Split, Croatia, together, which aired on the Monday, October 11th episode.

The initial plan is al we get to see of their trip, though – because the cast members went there after the charter season ended, which wasn’t filmed.

According to Lloyd Spencer, they are the only crew to ever leave the charter season together and spend extra time as friends.

Viewers have been scrambling the Internet ever since, to find out how it all played out, as there was lots of drama during the season…

What happened in Split?

Although most of the cast members have stayed schtum about what happened in Split, Croatia, they all stayed there for a week.

Reality Titbit found out that it actually seems to have been a rather lovely trip without drama, such as visiting the Nautical Bracelets shop!

Lloyd Spencer let slip some hints about what went down, but he didn’t give much away, as he only spent two days with them.

He told Decider:

It was so nice. I think we’re the only crew who have ever left together. We were so buzzed to jump in that taxi and know we were leaving the boat and getting to spend another week together. I only spent two days there because I actually had to go back to Lady Michelle to start work. The rest of the f***ers were there, having a lovely time.

GOLD RUSH: Who is the Rush narrator and were they in E4’s Misfits?

Fans react to the Split house

Viewers could not believe that the events of the AirBnb the crew stayed in at Split, Croatia, were not aired for all to see.

One fan said: “This was prob my fav season of below deck. WHAT HAPPENED IN SPLIT.”

Another wrote: “What #bravo producers dropped the ball that the split house wasn’t included on camera?!?! #BelowDeckMed.”

It was the highest Internet search following the Below Deck Med October 11th episode, with most viewers eager to find out what happened.

What #bravo producers dropped the ball that the split house wasn't included on camera?!?!#BelowDeckMed pic.twitter.com/6zDwmNF05X — 🐾Bernie & 🌈Tubby👼 & Mumsy🐾 (@RealHousewves) October 12, 2021

WATCH BELOW DECK MEDITERRANEAN ON BRAVO MONDAYS AT 9/8C

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK