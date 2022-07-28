











Fans watching episodes of Ladies of London in 2022 may be wondering what happened to Annabelle Neilson. The late socialite was a cast member on the show during seasons 1 and 2. The former Ladies of London star appeared on the show alongside the likes of Juliet Angus, Caprice Bourret, Marissa Hermer, and co.

Ladies of London premiered on Bravo in 2014 and followed the lives of six women living in the British capital. The women’s social, business and family lives were documented on the show. Ladies of London was renewed for three seasons but came to an end in 2017.

Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Claridge’s

Who was Annabelle Neilson?

Annabelle Neilson was a British socialite, model, reality TV star, and close friend of Kate Moss and Alexander McQueen.

She was raised in South London with her sister, Millie, and struggled with dyslexia as a child.

The Sun reports that she was “badly bullied at school”. Annabelle was the daughter of the Marquesa Campus di Santinelli and investment adviser Max Neilson.

What happened to Annabelle from Ladies of London?

Ladies of London star Annabelle had a traumatic childhood. She left school at 16 and went on a gap year in Australia.

As per The Sun: “While there, she was the victim of a horrific assault by a man later convicted of killing three women. Annabelle recalled in 2015 that the attack lasted for two hours. She added that she was tied to a tree and continually beaten.”

Following the assault, Annabelle became addicted to heroin. She managed to get clean of the drug and said that it had saved her life.

Annabelle died on July 12th, 2018. She was found dead in her Chelsea home where she had passed away from a heart attack. Her funeral was held on July 27th and guests in attendance included Naomi Campbell, Kate Moss, and Meg Matthews.

Annabelle was married to Nat Rothschild

After recovering from heroin addiction, Annabelle met Nat Rothschild in her late teens.

As per The Sun, the two met on an Indian beach and were together for six years before getting married.

They got married in Las Vegas in 1995 but the marriage was short-lived and they divorced in 1997.

Annabelle didn’t have any children or get remarried. Her “soulmate” as per The Mirror was the late fashion designer Alexander McQueen. Annabelle sadly dealt with the loss of her friend after he committed suicide in 2010.

Photo by Dave M. Benett/Getty Images

