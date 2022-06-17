Southern Charm's Cameran has 'no regrets' but won't return to the Bravo show













It’s official – Southern Charm is back in 2022 for a brand new season. Kicking off from June 23rd, Craig, Shep, Kathryn, Austen and co are all returning for season 8 and judging by the Bravo show’s trailer, the show is set to be drama-filled as always.

Season 8 returns this summer and Madison is engaged, Naomie is back, Paige and Craig are still together but there are many relationships on the rocks in Charleston, too. One former cast member who decided to bow out of the sow was Cameran Eubanks. So, let’s take a look at what happened to Cameran on Southern Charm.

Cameran was on Southern Charm for six seasons

Along with Craig Conover, Shep Rose, Whitney Sudler-Smith, Thomas Ravenel and Jenna King, Cameran Eubanks was an original cast member on Southern Charm.

The show first launched on Bravo in 2014 when Cameran was 30 years old.

Speaking to US Weekly in 2021, Cameran said that she originally signed onto the show thinking that it would be something she’d do for a year or two and was surprised that it had been going for seven seasons at the time of the interview.

What happened to Cameran on Southern Charm?

After six seasons on Southern Charm, Cameran decided to leave the show.

As per a 2021 interview with US Weekly, she said that she felt she didn’t “fit anymore, in the mix” and it almost started becoming “forced” for her and “inauthentic” to be on the show.

Cameran said that it “almost felt a little hypocritical for her to stay on“. She also added that she had made her decision to leave the show before any rumours started.

She left the show in 2020 and has no plans to return to Southern Charm, although she doesn’t completely rule out a different reality TV venture in the future.

Cameran is an author, mother and wife

In 2014, Cameran married anesthesiologist Jason Wimberly. Together, they have a daughter named Palmer who was born in 2017.

After finding fame on Southern Charm, Cameran has had success not only as a reality star but she’s also an author. She wrote One Day You’ll Thank Me: Essays on Dating, Motherhood, and Everything In Between which was published in 2021.

Cameran can be found on Instagram @camwimberly1 and she has 1.3M followers.

