Below Deck Mediterranean captain Mark Howard passed away at home













Below Deck Mediterranean is into its seventh season and, in 2022, viewers are asking what happened to Captain Mark. The show kicked off as a spin-off series in 2016 and still airs on Bravo Mondays at 9pm ET. The cast of Below Deck Mediterranean has changed many times over the years – in 2022, Sandy Yawn is captain.

Season 7 of the show is ready to set sail from Monday, July 11 at 9pm ET. Captain Sandy is in charge of a new 163ft motor yacht and the captain and crew are embarking for a new location in season 7 – Malta. The cast includes chief steward Natasha Webb, chef Dave White, bosun Raygan Tyler, stewards Natalya Scudder and Kyle Viljoen, and deckhands Storm Smith and Jason Gaskell, as per Bravo.

Meet Captain Mark Howard

In 2016, Below Deck Mediterranean launched and season 1 was led by Captain Mark Howard. He was born in Michigan, was a yacht captain for almost 30 years and held a pilot’s licence, as per Bravo.

Captain Mark appeared on the Bravo show for one season before Captain Sandy Yawn took over the position in 2017. Mark was captain of Ionian Princess and took to the Greek seas in season 1 alongside bosun Bryan Kattenburg, Ben Robinson, chef Hannah Ferrier, chief stewards Julia d’Albert Pusey and Tiffany Copeland, and deckhands Danny Zureikat, Jen Riservato and Bobby Giancola.

What happened to Captain Mark on Below Deck?

Captain Mark Howard was a respected captain on Below Deck. His motto was: “The guest is always right.”

In October 2021, Captain Mark Howard sadly passed away. He was 65 years old. TMZ reported in 2021 that Captain Mark suddenly passed away while at home in Florida. He left behind his wife, Susan.

Captain Mark Howard’s cause of death

As per TMZ, Captain Mark Howard was found dead in his home in Fernandina Beach, Florida, by his wife Susan. She said when she returned home, she found Mark dead upstairs. The report says Mark was “covered in boxes that had apparently fallen, and his body was laying up against a shelf”.

His death was initially deemed “suspicious” but an investigation came to an end in December 2021. A medical examiner report obtained by People stated Captain Mark died from hypertensive cardiovascular disease.

E! News reported his manner of death was listed as natural.

RIP Captain Mark.

