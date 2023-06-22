The Real Housewives of Orange County fans are curious to know what happened to Gretchen and Slade as the two are no longer cast members on the show. Gretchen Rossi and her husband, Slade Smiley, appeared in the early seasons of RHOC.

As The Real Housewives of Orange County season 17 drops on Bravo on June 7, viewers are wondering where former cast members of the show are today. Let’s take a look at where Gretchen and Slade are nowadays, as some former housewives make their return to the show in 2023 including Tamra Judge.

Photo by Bryan Steffy/Getty Images

What happened to Gretchen and Slade?

Bravo stars Gretchen Rossi and Slade Smiley appeared on The Real Housewives of Orange County for four seasons from season 4 to 8.

Before appearing on the show with Gretchen, Slade was the partner of a former housewife, Jo De La Rosa.

Jo De La Rosa was an original RHOC cast member as well as ‘OG of the OC’ Vicki Gunvalson, Lauri Peterson, Jeana Keough, and Kimberly Bryant.

Slade and Jo split in 2007. He got together with Gretchen in 2009 and the two debuted their relationship during RHOC season 5.

Gretchen and Slade last appeared as full-time cast members in 2013. Gretchen wasn’t asked to return to RHOC season 9, reports Us Weekly. However, she did appear as a guest star on the show in 2017.

RHOC fans beg for Gretchen to return

As the ladies of the OC make their return in 2023, many RHOC fans are taking to social media to beg Gretchen to return.

Some said that they “loved Gretchen” on the show, and more said they “like the idea of Gretchen coming back.”

One tweeted: “I really think they should bring Gretchen back.”

Another commented: “Need Alexis and Gretchen back next season.”

Many suggested that Gretchen was a housewife who “got under Tamra’s skin.”

One fan tweeted: “Bravo… bring back Gretchen and Alexis Bellino. I just want some ladies that will grate Tamra’s nerves.”

Where is Gretchen Rossi now?

In June 2023, fans are curious as to whether Gretchen and Slade are still together.

The two are still married and welcomed a daughter together, Skylar Gray Smiley, in 2019.

Slade tragically lost his 22-year-old son, Grayson Arroyo-Smiley, in February 2023. He had battled brain tumors from the age of six.

Gretchen wrote at the time that it was an “unbearable loss,” for the whole family.

In June, the former RHOC stars are still together. Gretchen took to Instagram Stories to share videos of herself and Slade getting testosterone shots.

Before getting the shots, Gretchen said that they have been her “magic potion pill,” and that they have brought her “happy back.”

She was also seen hanging out with former Real Housewives of New Jersey star Jacqueline Laurita on IG Stories this June.

