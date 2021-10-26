What happened to James Hough from Below Deck?











James Hough starred on Below Deck season 8 as the yacht’s deckhand. But now that the new season has begun, fans wonder where he is…

Newbies are stews Jessica Albert and Fraser Olender, chief stew Heather Chase, and Jake Foulger, Rayna Lindsay and Wes O’Dell for deckhands.

On that line-up saw no mention of James, who is not set to return this season, leaving a very confusing absence for the ninth season.

We explain why James Hough is no longer a deckhand on My Sienna below (the drama-filled yacht that graces screens every Monday night).

MTV: Who is Teen Mom OG star Amber Portwood’s son?

Below Deck | Season 9 First Look | Bravo BridTV 4374 Below Deck | Season 9 First Look | Bravo https://i.ytimg.com/vi/33qQXXKlxDk/hqdefault.jpg 848691 848691 center 22403

Who is James Hough?

James is a former deckhand on Below Deck season eight.

From northern England, he was described as “charismatic”, and had previously attended a private education.

However, he realised it wasn’t his forte and dropped out of university after two weeks, before looking for experiences outside the UK.

That is when James flew to Antibes to try his hand at yachting, but his flirting got the better of him…

His pursuit of several stews onboard nearly got him fired from his first job!

Watching #belowdeck and James reminds me so much of @JakeQuickenden 😍 — Amy (@AmyW_x) September 19, 2021

Fans react to James’ absence

Looking through Twitter, there’s not many fans who will miss James, despite several wondering where he is on season nine.

It doesn’t appear as though he was hugely popular in season eight…

One fan wrote: “I’m just now watching Season 8. Elizabeth, James got what he wanted and now his selfish ass is done with you. Have some dignity!”

Another said: “Most people believe Andrew was the worst deckhand ever. I disagree, to me it’s a close race between James and Lexi.”

However, there are people missing the Below Deck former deckhand. A follower wrote on his Instagram: “James! Where have you been?!”.

Also, James and Rob were such bros and Rob especially got his feelings hurt when Izzy was lead deck crew. And James gave him the head's up she was going to confront him #BelowDeck Glad he won't be back. Wish Izzy would be back — Jenn (@jennellens) October 26, 2021

GET TO KNOW: Saturday Morning guest Faye Tozer, height and age

What happened to James Hough?

James moved back to his northern hometown in England, which is why he did not continue to work on the Below Deck yacht.

He will not be returning to the season either, after the eighth quickly ended as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic. It’s likely he was then quarantined.

The Bravo star is now thought to be in a relationship, with some followers commenting phrases like “beautiful couple” on a recent post.

However, this is unconfirmed by James, who tends to keep his love life private – except when he had a fling with co-star Elizabeth Frankini.

Since going back home, he has spent quality time with his dogs and family, and been out for regular outings with friends, such as for drinks.

WATCH BELOW DECK ON BRAVO EVERY MONDAY AT 9 PM

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK