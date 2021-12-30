What happened to Kimberly from RHOC?











Kimberly Bryant is best known for starring on Bravo’s The Real Housewives of Orange County. However, her absence from the show came to light recently and fans wonder what happened to the star.

She was one of the OGs, but only lasted on the show for one season. Despite her short debut, she quickly became a fan favorite, hence why so many viewers are curious about where she is now.

Most reality TV stars tend to stay exactly there: in the public eye. But Kimberly quickly left the media world and has kept a low profile since she left RHOC. Don’t worry though, we have the lowdown on her whereabouts.

What happened to Kimberly Bryant on RHOC?

Kimberly moved to Lake Bluff, Chicago, with her husband and two children. After she had malignant melanoma, a type of skin cancer, the family decided to live in an area where there is not so much sun.

She explained before her departure that skin cancer can be hereditary, and that her son Travis – who was eight at the time – had a slow-growing, cancerous mole on the back of his ankle.

They reduced to risk by moving to an area where there is only sun three months out of the year. The former RHOC star began to get emotional when speaking about having to take her kids away from their friends.

Kimberly said:

It’s very difficult to think that I brought this on for my son and probably the hardest part about this is the fact that he says ‘we are moving because I have moles’, and I don’t want him to feel tainted in some way. I have mixed feelings about moving to Chicago, we have a beautiful city and house. But you know, it’s a good bye.

i wonder what kimberly bryant is doing right now in this very moment… #rhoc pic.twitter.com/Sgv733aEeG — tamra judgy eyes👀 (@tamrajudgyeyes) September 17, 2020

Where is Kimberly now?

Kimberly, who is now living a quiet life in Lake Bluff, Chicago, after battling skin cancer and got a boob job, according to a Bravo article written in 2014. She loves to watch football and read books.

Her daughter went off to college in 2010, while her son attended high school. She’s also still a fan of the show and continues to get recognised, which she revealed to her local paper The Daily Herald.

She has lent her fame to Chicago-based charity events, including selling out a local 1,300-seat fashion-show fundraiser for St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, as the event’s honorary chairperson.

Kimberly and Scott still appear to be happily married and often enjoy days out together.

I can confirm that I will be attending Andrew Cohen's star ceremony with my "friends" Kimberly Bryant, Quinn Fry, Peggy Tanous, Lizzie Rovsek, and Elizabeth Lyn Vargas. Can't wait for you all to see me there! 🧡 #RHOC #WWHL https://t.co/qL4M5c8xdM — Tammy Knickerbocker (@TammyKnickerbo4) October 6, 2021

Fans miss the RHOC star since departure

Despite many years having passed since Kimberly appeared on RHOC, many fans are still missing her presence. Several are hoping that she makes a return to the show at some point.

Here are just some recent Tweets referring to her debut:

Kimberly and Scott from season 1 of #RHOC will forever be my favorite couple in Housewives history. — Angel (@Angel_GabrielT) December 29, 2021

I want them to make a one season wonder season of #RHUGT. Give me Kim Fields & Claudia from #RHOA, Katie from #RHOP, Joyce & Carlton from #RHOBH, Kimberly from #RHOC, Jules from #RHONY & maybe Amber or the twins from #RHONJ — Will Truman (@TARIQAZIIM) December 29, 2021

