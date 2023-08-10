Below Deck Down Under is back in 2023 for its second season. While Captain Jason Chamber and Chief Stewardess Aesha Scott return for season 2, there are some new faces on new boat the Norther Sun this year. While the show’s preview gave fans a snippet of the highs and lows to come, no-one expected the incident that happened in season 2 episode 7. Now fans are asking what happened to Margot on Below Deck.

Margot Sisson, Luke Jones, Harry Van Vliet, Adam Kodra, Tzarina Mace-Ralph, and Laura Bileskaline were all newcomers to the Below Deck‘s 2023 season. However, after seven episodes, two of the crew members had their employment terminated by Bravo star Captain Jason. They were replaced by Jaimee Neale, João Franco and Culver Bradbury.

What happened to Margot on Below Deck?

WARNING: Content of a disturbing nature ahead

A scene from Below Deck season 2 episode 7 sees the crew members go on a night out.

When they return to the Northern Sun, Margot heads to bed while some of her co-stars are still up and about on the yacht.

There’s a power cut on the yacht while she’s sleeping and in this time, former bosun Luke goes into Margot’s room.

Luke, wearing a towel, climbs onto Margot’s bunk during the scene. Producers intervene and go into the room wearing head torches. They tell Luke to get down and come out of Margot’s sleeping quarters.

Once Luke gets down from her bunk, he is naked and shuts the door on the producers, and says: “Can you f*** off for a second?”.

Fans were ‘uncomfortable’ before the incident

The scenes shown during Below Deck Down Under seasn 2 epiosde 7 were described by some fans as “triggering.”

Others said that the behavior was dealt with well by Captain Jason and Aesha. Luke was fired from the show, as was another of the crew members, Laura.

In earlier episodes of the 2023 show, fans were also left “uncomfortable” by a moment where Luke leant in and kissed her.

One viewer wrote on Twitter: “I love Aesha in general but I am so happy that Aesha and the producers stepped in. Luke very much reminds me of a “no means yes” individual. From episode 1 where he kissed Margot by tricking her. Disgusting.”

Margot Sisson breaks silence

On August 9, 2023, Below Deck star Margot took to Instagram to thank her co-stars for making her feel “safe and supported.”

She shared a photo slider of Aesha, Jason, Tzarina and Harry and wrote that she was “grateful” for all of them.

Margot wrote that Aesha “recgnized the vulnerability of the sitiuatn,” adding that she is “heoric.”

The Below Deck star also thanked viewers for their messages and added that she now has a non-existant relationship with alcoohol after working on herself after the show.

Margot shared a messgae for people who have been affected by sexual assault in any way. She wrote: “Please know that you are not alone, and the blame does not belong on your shoulders.”

If you have been affected by this story in the UK, you can contact the Rape Crisis team. Call 0808 802 9999 for confidential emotional support, open 12pm-2.30pm, 7pm-9.30pm every day of the year. You can also contact Victim support on 08 08 16 89 111. In the US, you can contact the RAINN (Rape, Abuse, and Incest National Network, National Sexual Hotline. Available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week on 1 (800) 656-4673. You can also contact the Department of Defense Safe Helpline for Sexual Assault on 1 (877) 955-5247.