The death of Marlo Hampton’s nephew, Quentin McNeil, was confirmed on The Real Housewives of Atlanta in 2023. She mentioned the heartbreaking news of her late nephew in Season 15, Episode 3, but what happened?

RHOA star Marlo, known as “Munty” to her nephews William and Michael, has shared several insights into her personal and professional life on the Bravo reality show. She recently got deep about her deceased nephew, Quentin.

Marlo’s older nephew Quentin McNeil (aka Memphis Mack) was confirmed dead in 2020. Fans are now wondering what happened to him after the star spoke about him three years on from his death.

WARNING: Content of a disturbing nature ahead

What happened to Marlo Hampton’s nephew?

Marlo’s nephew, Quentin McNeil, died on August 12, 2020, after being fatally shot in southeast Atlanta. A man has been charged with murder, as reported by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

A man named Fashon Raquan Ramsey-Waldron, 23 was arrested and charged with felony murder. Atlanta Police said: “At this time, it appears the decedent was involved in a physical altercation with another male before he was shot.”

Quentin was only 33 years old. He was shot inside a home after an argument escalated to gunfire. Officers responded to the 1600 block of Oak Knoll Circle just before 10:30 p.m. after receiving a call about a person shot.

McNeil was pronounced dead at the scene. A police report stated Ramsey-Waldron was charged with felony murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Quentin McNeil was the ‘life of the party’

Marlo claimed her late nephew, who is her eldest, was the “life of the party.” She added that they “had their moments because neither one of them knew how to hold their slick tongues” but that he always kept it real.

McNeil worked for Marlo’s co-star, Kandi Burruss, at her Old Lady Game restaurant, six months before he died. Marlo addressed that she wanted acknowledgment from Kandi, who she texted regarding her nephew’s death.

Her late nephew was her sister’s firstborn child. Several RHOA fans have asked why Marlo was yelling about her nephew’s death, to which she said that it “triggered” her three years on since he was shot.

She opens up about his death on RHOA

Marlo told her RHOA co-star Drew Sidora on a 2023 episode: “My blood nephew is dead.” Drew tried to calm her down before Marlo shouted at her: “No, you’re acting. My nephew is dead.” She then stormed out of the room.

Drew looked confused over the matter. The series showed that Kandi had responded to Marlo following the text about her nephew’s death, and wrote: “I’m sorry to hear of this & 4 your loss.”

