











Southern Charm fans were likely very happy to hear that the show would be back in 2022 with a brand new season, but now that season 8 has kicked off, many are asking what happened to Michael the Butler. Many familiar faces have returned to the Bravo show including Austen Kroll, Craig Conover and Kathryn Dennis.

Southern Charm season 8 also sees the return of past cast member, Naomie Olindo, and the addition of newcomers Marcie Hobbs and Olivia Flowers. There’s no sign of Michael Kelcourse in 2022, though, so let’s find out more about where he is today…

Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Southern Charm’s Michael worked for Patricia

Michael Kelcourse was a cast member on Southern Charm from season 1. He worked as a butler in Patricia Altschul’s house.

Michael became known on the show as ‘Michael the Butler’ and starred on the Bravo series until 2021.

Not only did Michael appear on Southern Charm, but he also featured in Aftershow episodes. On Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen in 2020, Patricia played a game where she revealed the craziest tasks that Michael had done for her.

Michael the Butler fell ill in 2021

As per Bravo’s Daily Dish, Patricia Altschul’s right-hand man suffered from an acute spinal cord infarction (also known as a spinal cord stroke) in early 2021.

Michael was Patricia’s long-time employee. He began working for her in 2004 after the death of his former employer.

He would often whip up a Martini or two for Patricia’s house guests on Southern Charm and help her care for her many animals.

In a statement to The Daily Dish, Whitney Sudler Smith, Patricia’s son, said that Michael’s spinal cord stroke had: “…caused significant nerve damage and impairment”, but “with the help of the outstanding physicians at the Shepherd Center in Atlanta, we are hopeful Michael will soon recover”.

Where is Southern Charm’s Michael now?

Michael is still recovering from the spinal cord stroke in 2022. Southern Charm fans will be pleased to hear that Michael is enjoying lunches in Sarasota at his favourite restaurants, as per Patricia’s Instagram posts.

Patricia wrote in a post from May 28th that Michael was living in a “beautiful assisted living facility” and that he was near his family.

The Southern Charm star added: “Doesn’t he look great?” to her caption and said that Michael has an Instagram page of his own. Michael the Butler can be found on IG @michaelkelcourse with 12.4K followers.

View Instagram Post

