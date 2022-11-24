Former Real Housewives of Atlanta star Nene Leakes shared an update on her son, Brentt, this November after he suffered a stroke and congestive heart failure.

Nene rose to fame on RHOA alongside Kandi Burruss, Porsha Williams, Kenya Moore, and many more Bravo stars. She’s no longer on the show and now runs The Linnethia Lounge in Atlanta.

The mother-of-two’s late husband, Gregg Leakes, passed away in September 2021. Since losing Gregg, Nene’s life has endured some changes. But, now her focus is her son’s health. So, let’s find out more about how Brentt is doing and what happened to him.

Who is Brentt Leakes?

Brentt Leakes is Nene and Gregg Leakes’ youngest son.

He was born on February 22, 1999, making him 23 years old.

Brentt appeared on RHOA alongside his parents when Nene was still a cast member on the show, so he’s had a taste of reality TV fame.

What happened to Nene Leakes’ son?

On September 27, 2022, Brentt suffered a stroke and heart failure.

When it comes to what caused Brentt’s health issues, Nene is unsure.

Speaking to CNN, she said: “One theory is that he may have contracted Covid-19, which can lead to issues with the heart… neither she nor her son knew him to have had the virus. Doctors have also theorized that he may have had congenital heart issues since birth that they had not been previously aware of.”

At only 23 years old, Nene said that Brentt is “really young” for something like that to happen to him, per Reality Tea.

Nene shares an update

Nene shared an update on Brentt’s health with her followers on November 24, 2022.

She wrote that on September 26, her son’s life changed forever.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Nene said in a video: “Two months later, Brentt is walking out,” she also said her goodbyes to the hospital staff as they were leaving.

Nene added that he’s “walking and talking,” and shared a snap of Brentt with some of his nurses.

The RHOA alum said that her son is home just in time for the holidays and also shared videos of Brentt learning how to walk again on a machine.

