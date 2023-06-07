As The Real Housewives of Orange County launches on Bravo for its 17th season in 2023, fans are curious to know what happened to Noella Bergener on RHOC. The model and businesswoman’s absence is noticeable during the new Bravo show’s season. Naturally, viewers ask if she’s no longer a cast member.

Noella joined RHOC as a full-time cast member during season 16 and starred on the show alongside Shannon Storms Beador, Heather Dubrow, Emily Simpson, and co. Despite already being acquainted with some of the ladies, Noella’s debut season didn’t go down that well as she appeared to have beef with many of the show’s cast members. Speaking at the season 16 reunion, host Andy Cohen said that Noella “…seemed to be fighting with almost all the women in the group…”

Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for DIRECTV

What happened to Noella Bergener on RHOC?

Noella Bergener joined the cast of The Real Housewives of Orange County in 2022.

After two seasons on the Bravo show as a guest, Noella became a full-time cast member alongside Dr Jen Armstrong.

After appearing on the show for season 16, Noella announced via social media that she wouldn’t be returning to RHOC in 2023.

Her co-star, Dr Jen Armstrong, also announced that she wouldn’t be making a return to the Bravo show this year.

Noella had a ‘wild’ season

Taking to Instagram in July 2022, Noella explained that after a “wild season of ups and downs,” she wouldn’t be coming back to RHOC, reports Us Weekly.

She wrote on her IG Stories: “Thank you to all of the fans for all of the love and support during quite possibly the hardest year of my life. I am looking forward to brighter skies ahead and can’t wait to share what’s next.”

During her time as a full-time cast member on RHOC, Noella went through a lot. The model was going through a divorce. She also dealt with the death of her father and had to journey into single parenthood.

RHOC star is now a ‘Boss Lady’

In 2023, Noella is still modeling. She writes in her Instagram bio that she’s represented by Titan Models.

She also writes that she’s “proud mother of James and Coco,” as well as sharing that she is now a “Lady Boss.”

Noella links her adult brand in her bio, which is called Playland. Her company is based in Newport Beach, California.

