What happened to Peter Madrigal on Vanderpump Rules?

The reality TV show, which follows the ins-and-outs of staff at Hollywood-based SUR (Sexy Unique Restaurant), has been running since 2013.

Eight years on, Peter’s voice has become a renowned part of the show as cast members navigate their personal and working lives.

More recently though, he hasn’t been seen on the show, and viewers are beginning to get concerned about his whereabouts.

Viewers notice Peter’s absence

Looking through Twitter, it is clear to see that several Vanderpump Rules viewers are seriously missing Peter Madrigal.

Even if fans have heard his voice, his screen time appears to be what matters to them. As he manages SUR, many expect to see him more often.

One fan simply asked: “Where’s Peter!? #PumpRules.”

Another asked Paul directly: “WHERE R U ????? We miss u on the show..”

Most demand Bravo to give Paul more airtime as he “deserves it”, as his absence is particularly noticed while the season gets underway.

Another episode without Peter… #PumpRules — Jolly Saint Nick✨ (@nsealyyy) November 10, 2021

What happened to Peter Madrigal?

Peter is still working as a manager at the SUR restaurant, but has always stayed on the outskirts when it comes to filming.

He previously has said filming has been a major part of his life, and said his birthday would always be shown on Bravo cameras.

Contrary to fan belief, Peter is not a main cast member but rather a supporting star who occasionally shows his face in some scenes.

Peter even seemed to hint at producers for more airtime by telling fans to drink when he’s around but not on camera.

Will Peter return to Pump Rules?

Yes, Peter is still on Vanderpump Rules, and actually never left.

He told Page Six he would definitely come back for a ninth season, and now that it is here, the Bravo star continues to interact with viewers.

Peter has hosted drinking and watch parties throughout season nine, so he has kept viewers in his thoughts and not gone off the map.

He has never been willing to share much more of his life outside SUR, but said he is now ready to open his life up to the cameras a bit more.

So, it looks like we may be seeing (or hearing) more of Peter this season!

WATCH VANDERPUMP RULES ON BRAVO TUESDAYS AT 9 PM

