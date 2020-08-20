The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills showcases the lives of affluent women who enjoy lavish lifestyles.

But the show also brings drama, gossip and sometimes arguments. The main housewives of the current season include Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Erika Girardi, Dorit Kemsley, Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave, Denise Richards and Garcelle Beauvais. However fans want to know how former cast member of season 4 Carlton Gebbia is doing now.

It comes after Carlton and David’s house was sold on Million Dollar Listing’s recent episode. Carlton was reportedly fired from the RHOBH in 2014 after just one season, after she was allegedly accused of being anti-semitic by housewife Kyle.

She starred in the show next to former beau David Gebbia, who only had a few appearances on the Bravo series. But where are Carlton and David now? We found out all you need to know!

Have Carlton and David divorced?

According to Bravo, Carlton and David Gebbia finalized their divorce in September 2018. It came two years after they announced their separation, as they approached their 18th wedding anniversary in 2016.

It is alleged that David officially filed for divorce in 2017. According to Bravo, Carlton later said in an Instagram post: “Guess I’m the last to find out… officially divorced I think now the Games begin. U broke my heart.”

It is believed at the time of their split that they still lived under the same roof. And despite their divorce, on Instagram, it looks like the couple still spend time together as a family with their three children.

Do they still live in their Gothic mansion?

No. Their Beverly Hills castle was sold by broker Josh Altman for $13.9million, according to Bravo. The gothic mansion was sold on Million Dollar Listing’s episode shown on August 20, after the home was sold by David and his brother Rich.

David said: “At the time, my ex was involved in the design and she’s from England. So we brought in a lot of that.” It is believed that Carlton has moved out of the home and into her own place, and that David has moved to Florida.

Tonight on #MillionDollarListingLosAngeles Carlton’s husband is selling their home, I didn’t know they split. Now would be a perfect time to bring Carlton back to #rhobh right @andy #bravotv #MDLLA pic.twitter.com/0h4bB5vRnq — ChiChi❤️ (@mydogisphat) August 19, 2020

Fans react to Carlton’s departure six years on

Now that the former couple have sold their mansion, fans were reminded of their time on RHOBH – and are looking back at Carlton’s regular appearance in the show’s 2014 season.

Many are hoping she returns to the show despite her feuds with Kyle – or maybe that’s why they want her back!

If they insist on keeping Kyle, then they need to bring Carlton back to check her ass every single episode. Maybe put another hex on her, IDK. #RHOBH — Tanya Turner (@tanya_renea) August 20, 2020

Seeing goofy Carlton's medieval mansion on #MDLLA makes me sort of wish she was back on #RHOBH. She wouldn't have put up with the Teddi/Rinna/Kyle bullshit. — Bigbrothergossip (@bigbrothrgossip) August 19, 2020

