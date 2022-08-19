











JD was best known as a real estate developer and businessman during his Southern Charm stint. Since season 4 wrapped, he hasn’t been seen at all on the Bravo show after he separated from wife Liz.

John David “JD” Madison was Thomas’ confidant when he went through relationship issues with Kathryn Dennis. Although he was never a regular cast member on the Bravo show, the star made appearances here and there.

Fans are now asking… What happened to JD? He began to drift away from the series after he revealed he and wife Liz had separated, but they never got divorced. In fact, the couple done quite the opposite…

What happened to JD on Southern Charm?

JD stopped appearing on Southern Charm after separating from wife Elizabeth Madison. He revealed why they split on The Daily Dish, with them having been separated for two months by the time the season 5 premiere aired.

During JD’s time on Southern Charm, Chelsea Meissner called him a “con artist” after Craig Conover allegedly wrote JD a check for $15,000 to buy into his hotel, salon and restaurant company Gentry.

JD’s ex-wife Elizabeth was furious to hear the accusation and told The Daily Dish:

As for Chelsea saying he’s a con artist, if I had been there, I would’ve lost it. That could not be further from the truth. I think JD did the right thing by not being drawn into a fight with a bunch of girls. He is a gentleman and it shows.

Since season 5, JD has not made an appearance on the show and has been focusing on his life as a father-of-four.

JD and Liz were separated by season 5

JD revealed he and Liz broke off their marriage because they grew apart. He told The Daily Dish reasons included “lifestyle differences, demanding work hours, high levels of stress, or the demands of marriage.” He added:

At times, there were so many issues it seemed impossible for us to reconcile. It seemed one of us was often hurting the other’s feelings, and eventually she felt withdrawn and I felt rejected.

In 2018, JD said he and Elizabeth had separated but not “not entertained divorce.” JD added they were going to a marriage counselor and were still spending time with their children as a family.

JD and Liz are back together

JD and Liz got back together following their 2018 separation. He shared a post on Twitter in September 2020, which he made his profile picture, of them smiling and enjoying the sea with his arm around her.

Following marriage counseling, they are still married and spend most of their days with their four children. The couple are still based in Charleston, South Carolina, but are enjoying a more private life off-screen.

