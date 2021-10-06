What happened to Sutton Stracke's leg on RHOBH?











Fans were deeply concerned when they spotted that Sutton Stracke had a mystery cast on her foot in an episode of RHOBH.

Reality Titbit has found out all of the details relating to how the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star injured her leg and if she has recovered.

Upon arrival at the RHOBH girls’ trip in California, Sutton was suddenly rushed to hospital. We explain the star’s injury below.

Who is Sutton Stracke?

Born and raised in Augusta, Georgia, Sutton Stracke is a Southern girl-turned Beverly Hills socialite.

In her early 20s, Sutton moved to NYC as an aspiring professional ballet dancer where she was successful in becoming the Director of Development for the Cunningham Dance Foundation and the Executive Director of Augusta Ballet.

She married childhood friend, Christian Stracke in 2000 and they share three children, duaghter Porter and sons Philip and James, but there marriage sadly ended in divorce.

In terms of her business endeavours, Stracke owns and operates a boutique in West Hollywood called SUTTON. She also admitted to RHOBH castmate, Garcelle Beauvais: “I got married and my ex-husband, he did well.”

What happened to Sutton Stracke’s leg?

Fans first noticed Sutton Stracke’s leg injury in the September 22nd episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

The ladies had been preparing to leave for their girls’ trip to Del Mar in California, but after dealing with problems with her foot for almost two years, Sutton explained to Lisa Rinna that she had suffered with “a really bad sprained ankle” due to any injury caused by her “dancing days.”

What a good sport is Sutton I would’ve bailed on the San Diego trip with that foot injury but she soldiered on. #rhobh #suttonstracke — 🏝🏖⛱Dawnos61 ✳️✳️ (@dawnvaxed) October 1, 2021

After the ladies had arrived in Del Mar, things worsened for Sutton after her doctor advised her to go to the hospital to have her foor X-rayed after it was covered in bruises.

Sutton returned from the hospital in a wheelchair, along with some crutches. She told Garcelle Beauvais: “It’s hurting, but when I take, like, the Motrin and stuff, I’m not in pain. I just can’t put any weight on it.”

She continued:

They did a great job in that ER, and my doctor said, ‘You do not have a break; you have a terrible sprain. You have to stay off of it completely for one week. Right now, I’m just concerned about the idea of staying off of my foot for this weekend. Welcome to my life.

Thankfully, Garcelle was on hand to offer her help and support during the trip. She assisted Stracke so that she was able to take part in most of the Del Mar activities, including a tense first dinner and a sound bath.

Has Sutton Stracke recovered?

From the looks of the RHOBH star’s Instagram page, Sutton has made a full recovery with the cast nowhere to be seen in recent posts.

In an interview with Decider in May, Sutton said:

I had a pretty bad injury. I was in a boot and a wheelchair and a scooter and all kinds of things. It’s healed [now]. It’s still not as mobile as I’d like it to be, but we’re getting there.

