Reality TV fans may be wondering what happened to Tamra Judge’s daughter in 2023 after the RHOC star shared a video on Twitter in tears.

The Real Housewives of Orange County is set to return in 2023 with season 17 and Tamra is rejoining the cast.

The ‘Tres Amigas’ will reunite during season 17 as Tamra, Vicki Gunvalson, and Shannon Storms Beador are all featured in this year’s show.

Despite good news on the horizon for Tamra as RHOC is back in her life, she had some terrifying news that left her feeling “helpless” this April regarding her 17-year-old daughter.

Photo by Barry King/Getty Images

What happened to Tamra Judge’s daughter?

On April 13, 2023, Tamra Judge took to Twitter to share a screenshot of texts sent between herself and her daughter, Sophia Barney.

Sophia is 17 years old and is currently in school.

Tamra wrote over the messages: “The text no parent wants to get.”

Sophia text her mom saying that her school was going into a lockdown. The texts read that she was “hiding” in a classroom.

Tamra’s daughter’s school went into lockdown

Tamra’s daughter, Sophia, is in her junior year of school.

Fifty-five-year-old Tamra said that she received terrifying messages from her daughter while she was in school that there was someone wielding a weapon.

Students had to barricade doors with bookshelves, Tamra said she felt “helpless” when she got the texts from her daughter.

Tamra cried: “My daughter now doesn’t want to go back to school for her senior year…”

RHOC star cries ‘it has to stop’

Taking to Twitter after sharing the text messages, Tamra said that “everything is ok,” and that “they caught the guy.”

She added: “There was somebody that came into my daughter’s school today… he did have a weapon.”

Tamra added that both the students and teachers are “traumatized.”

The RHOC star gave details of the horrifying event and said that some of the school children were “handed out hammers,” and another teacher “had a fire extinguisher” in a bid to protect themselves.

She added that some children were crying: “I don’t want to die.”