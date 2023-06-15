When Project Runway fans think of their favorite show, many will likely have fond memories of watching Tim Gunn catch up with the hopeful contestants in the workroom. As Project Runway All Stars drops on Bravo, some viewers may be wondering what happened to Tim Gunn.

The suit-wearing mentor was always on hand to cast his eye over the contestants’ work in progress. However, the fashion pro is nowhere to be seen on the Bravo show’s All Stars spin-off. He and former Project Runway judge Heidi Klum disappeared from the show in 2018 and ventured over to a new network.

Photo by Mark Sagliocco/Getty Images

What happened to Tim Gunn?

When Project Runway premiered in 2004, Tim Gunn and Heidi Klum were both cast on the show alongside Nina Garcia and Michael Kors.

Kors, Garcia, and Klum were the show’s judges, while Gunn mentored the contestants through their Project Runway journies.

In 2018, Gunn and Klum opted to venture away from Project Runway, but the two still remained in the fashion show sphere.

Tim is no longer Project Runway’s mentor. He was replaced by Christian Siriano for season 17.

Tim moved to Making the Cut

Upon leaving Project Runway after a 14-season run, Tim said that he was “proud to have been part of a process that showcased talented young designers as never before,” reports The LA Times.

The fashion mentor continued his passion for another series and moved on to a new project with Amazon called Making the Cut.

Speaking in an interview with The New York Post in 2020, Tim said that he and Heidi had “wanted to make changes to Project Runway for quite a while.”

He continued: “We were joined in that desire by the Project Runway showrunner for the last eleven seasons, an incredible woman by the name of Sara Rea. And the network wouldn’t budge — they said ‘This is a success, people like the format, we’re not going to change anything.’”

He’s an executive producer

Nowadays, Tim is still working his magic in the fashion world.

He’s still appearing on Making the Cut and is a mentor on the show and executive producer alongside Heidi.

The Project Runway legend can be found on Instagram and Twitter with a combined following of over 630k at @timgunn.

He recently appeared on Food Network‘s Beat Bobby Flay alongside Carla Hall in 2023.

