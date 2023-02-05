Ashley Darby lands her dream home on The Real Housewives of Potomac season 7 episode 17. So, what is her net worth?

The RHOP star is a mother of two young boys. She and her kids are set to move into a new property following her split from ex-husband, Michael Darby, in 2022.

While some of the RHOP ladies are dealing with lots of drama, weddings, and music video launches, Ashley is excited about her new abode and the next chapter in her life.

Ashley lands a new home

The Real Housewives of Potomac season 7 finale airs Sunday, February 5 and sees Ashley have a mommy and son date with Dean Darby.

Ashley explains to her son that they’re set to move into a new home.

She says during episode 7 that she immediately loved the house she’s landed, adding: “I am so excited.”

She bought the house with her ex

In 2022, Ashley split from her husband of around eight years, Michael Darby.

The two welcomed their first child, Dean, in 2019, and Dylan, in 2021.

During episode 17, Ashley video calls her mom and explains that she and her ex-husband bought the house together.

Ashley said: “I am actually pretty glad that Michel is handling it because there is so much correspondence… We did end up buying the house together in our joint LLC.”

She added that “financially,” she felt that it was a “better decision,” for her to buy the house with Michael.

Because they were still married at the time of purchase, Ashley said that they are “fifty-fifty owners” of the property.

What is Ashley Darby’s net worth?

Speaking on the RHOP finale episode, Ashley said that her mortgage payments are $13,000 per month.

Ashley said: “That’s a lot for me by myself.”

This may lead some Bravo fans to ask questions about how much her net worth is in 2023.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Ashley’s net worth is estimated at $5 million.

Her former partner Michael’s net worth is estimated at $20 million by the same website.

With 664k followers, Ashley can be found on Instagram at @ashleyboalchdarby.

