What is Austen Kroll's net worth and business in 2021?











Winter House star Austen Kroll's success has shined through headlines, from his own business to a significant net worth this year.

The Southern Charm star has been getting to know Ciara on the new Bravo show, which brings the cast into a house with Summer House.

It is already common knowledge that Austen has a hefty pay check, from both his business and the network…

That’s why Reality Titbit has done some digging to find out what his net worth in 2021 is, and explore how his new business is doing.

What is Austen Kroll’s business?

Austen is the founder of beer company called Trop Hop Beers.

He originally went from bar to bar in Charleston as a salesman encouraging people to try their beer, before launching the company in 2019.

The beverage is now available in package and draught throughout the Charleston area and beyond.

He plans to expand the beer to Greenville, Spartanburg and Columbi.

With 6.1% Tropical IPA, the draught and canned beer – crafted by his brewery Kings Calling Brewing Co – even has its own merch available!

He is also currently running a podcast called Pillow N’ Beer with co-star and best friend Craig Conover.

Austen’s net worth in 2021

Austen currently has a whopping net worth of $1 million.

Having been born into a wealthy family, that didn’t stop him from putting in work to fulfill his own dreams and business ventures.

A reality star and business owner, he started as a territory sales manager for Red Hare Brewing Company, which has an average salary of $64,000.

His father was an FBI agent and his mother was in software sales, while the family owns a second home off the coast of Charleston.

His Bravo salary explored

When filming for reality shows like Winter House and Southern Charm, Austen makes $25,000 per episode.

So if he shoots for ten episodes in one season, he makes $250,000!

His co-star Kyle Cooke has a net worth of slightly more, at $1.1 million, and is thought to get between $10,000 and $25,000 per episode.

