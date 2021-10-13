What is Brock Davies' net worth and what's his job?











Vanderpump Rules cast member Brock Davies is on fans’ minds, who are wondering how much he is worth and what he does for work.

We all know that Bravo pays a pretty hefty salary for shows like The Real Housewives franchise and so on, including Vanderpump Rules.

So when viewers began questioning what Brock’s net worth is, we thought: what better way to do just that than by exploring his income?

Reality Titbit explored his yearly earnings, what Bravo pays him, and what else he does when he’s not busy filming for the reality show…

What is Brock Davies’ job?

Brock Davies is an athlete and professional trainer.

Alongside being a reality TV personality on Vanderpump Rules, he was formerly a pro sportsperson, who has opened two F45 gyms in San Diego.

On top of filming – when the lockdown forced many gyms to close – he launched Homebody, a platform that allows fitness influencers to monetize content, such as live virtual group classes.

When a mutual friend introduced Brock to fiancee Scheana Shay in 2019, he had no idea she was a reality star. Back then, he was purely sports-focused.

From the age of 19, Brock played professional rugby in France and England for three years, before moving to the United States.

He joined the football team at Colorado State University-Pueblo, where he played on the defensive line and special teams.

He then joined the Bravo reality show for season nine.

Brock’s Vanderpump Rules salary

Brock is reportedly paid over $10,000 per episode.

That means that in one season, he could be paid around $240,000, considering there were 24 episodes during the last season.

His fiance gets between $10,000 to $25,000 per episode, and has a net worth of $500,000, while co-stars like Lisa Vanderpump get $500K per season.

Brock Davies’ net worth

Brock’s net worth has mainly been accumulated through his former football career, and currently stands at around $4 million.

This makes him significantly worth more than his fiance, despite her being a reality star before he made it onto the show.

Having been awarded the World’s Most Inspirational Male Trainer in the past, he has been massively successful in the sports world.

Now that he’s running gyms and an online fitness platform, he is likely making a large salary – on top of the $10,000 pay per episode!

