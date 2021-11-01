What is Dorothy Dillard's net worth, Candiace's therapist mom?











Dorothy Dillard has become a main part of The Real Housewives of Potomac, appearing as Candiace’s mom who works as a therapist.

Supporting her daughter all the way, to the point where she became a signed artist (as seen on Bravo), Dorothy is now a favorite among fans.

She always appears to prioritise Candiace, however viewers are also interested in how Dorothy has money, and what her net worth is.

We explored who Candiace’s mom is, and delved into the therapist’s working life and yearly income…

Who is Candiace’s mom Dorothy?

Dorothy is a mom to Candiace, entrepreneur, and RHOP cast member.

She has tons of experience on her resume, such as being an Air Force physician, a graduate of Stillman College and a job as a therapist.

Candiace’s mom has been seen having a large amount of control over her daughter’s life, including micromanaging her wedding with Chris.

Dorothy was previously married to Candiace’s father Walter, her first love that she is now divorced from, and has moved on to another marriage.

She is now loved-up with her husband Ronald. Dorothy is also a member of the Delta Sigma Theta sorority, and known as Candiace’s biggest supporter.

My face always lights up when Mrs. Dorothy is on my screen 🤩 #RHOP — B (@bradney_) November 1, 2021

RHOP: Dorothy’s therapist career

Dorothy works as a therapist in clinical social work.

The licensed doctor works at Atlanta Psychotherapy in Stockbridge.

She charges $60 to $80 per session and has an additional credential as a substance abuse professional.

Having graduated from Southern University in 1994 before becoming a therapist, Dorothy now specialises in several issues, including ADHD.

Just a few of her issues and mental health focuses in therapy include Internet addiction, chronic pain, trauma and impulse control disorders.

IDC what y’all say Dorothy is the best part of Candiace’s storyline on the show #RHOP pic.twitter.com/r9eangtIOc — Chris (@chrisloves93) November 1, 2021

RHOBH: Does Tom Girardi have dementia? Erika has Twitter confused

Dorothy Dillard: Net worth

Although Dorothy Dillard’s net worth is publicly unavailable, we already know she is likely to have a very significant income.

Reality Titbit believes she may have a net worth of over $4.5 million, as she helps her daughter out financially, suggesting she has a higher income.

Her daughter, former Miss USA who worked on President Barack Obama’s campaign in 2012, has a net worth of $4.5 million!

She paid for Candiace’s six-figure wedding to husband Chris Bassett!

Candiace once said during season three:

I think because my mother contributes a lot financially to my life, she thinks that she owns me. We’re already over $100,000 for the wedding. She could say the most scathing, ugly thing but she wrote this check so you need to be grateful and be quiet.

