What is Dr Jen Armstrong’s net worth and RHOC salary?











Dr. Jen Armstrong is set to invite Heather Dubrow into her huge mansion on The Real Housewives of Orange County, which may leave fans curious about how she can afford such a beautiful home.

The newbie only joined RHOC for Season 16, but she’s already leaving quite the impression on her co-stars. Having openly spoke about her job as a doctor, what better way to find out her success than to explore her work?

Alongside fellow new cast member Noella Bergener, Jen has been making close friends among the crowd, including in Heather Dubrow – who she invites over for a drink on the December 29th episode.

From her glamorous mansion to Botox career, Reality Titbit has all the details on her net worth and salary.

BRAVO: Get to know RHOC season 16 newbie Dr Jen Armstrong

Dr. Jen Armstrong’s Botox career

Dr. Jen is the CEO of Advanced Skincare Dermatology and Plastic Surgery. During her work as an aesthetic MD, she has won two awards for sculpture and two international awards in laser technology.

It was her job that helped her become friends with the RHOC stars, by performing cosmetic procedures on them!

Running her own dermatology and plastic surgery practice, she is trained in: Botox, filler, laser, threads, potenza and hair. It all started when she graduated from Georgetown University with a Masters in Biophysics and Physiology.

Following her master’s degree, Dr. Armstrong went on to get a Doctorate of Medicine from the John A. Burns School of Medicine at the University of Hawaii, and attended a residency program at University of California.

Now, she is a officially a Fellowship Trained-aesthetic medicine physician and surgeon!

I’m here for Doctor Jen.#RHOC — Jamal Cena (@JohnEFX) December 9, 2021

What is Dr. Jen Armstrong’s RHOC salary?

While Dr. Jen’s salary has not been publicly disclosed, Reality Titbit explored how much new Real Housewives stars have been paid to get an idea of her new full-time contract pay.

Bethenney Frankel was paid $7,250 for the first season of RHONY, but Lisa Rinna earned a whopping $450,000 paycheck from just her first season on the show in 2014. But Vicki Gunvalson made zero at first!

Newcomer cast members usually sign on for $60,000 a season, according to US Magazine. It also appears that Bravo pays differing salaries depending on how famous the housewife is already.

“There’s a lot of people in Orange county that look like cat muppets.

I think some of them have been in this chair.”

– Dr. Jen Armstrong #RHOC pic.twitter.com/zgKOXfhXAB — BravolebrityQuotes (@BravolebQuotes) December 23, 2021

Her net worth explored

Dr. Jen Armstrong has a reported net worth of $2million, which mainly comes down to her aesthetic career.

This means that her appearance on RHOC is only likely to accelerate that success, while some other housewives were barely known in the public eye before making it on the Bravo network.

From lab technician to an assistant professor to a research associate, Jen has a vast amount of experience.

Alongside her own practice and filming for RHOC, she is also president and managing member at both Pacific Coast Medical Group and OC Brachytherapy, alongside being a medical physician at Concierge Medicine.

