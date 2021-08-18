What is Kyle Richards' net worth in 2021? Meet RHOBH star's private chef!











Kyle Richards throws her RHOBH co-stars a Christmas dinner, where she has private chef Jesse cooking them a roast. What’s her net worth?

It is already known that The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast regularly go to glamorous parties, and usually have a significant fortune.

Kyle hosts this season’s annual Christmas dinner, where she showcases her passion for making sure that nobody puts even a pinch of salt on the roast.

Jesse cooks up a storm in the kitchen, which may lead viewers to wonder how Kyle affords her own private chef, and what her net worth in 2021 is.

What is Kyle Richards’ net worth in 2021?

Kyle’s net worth is currently around $60 million

Combined with her husband and real estate agent Mauricio Umansky, they have a $100 million net worth together.

Her co-star and half-sister Kathy Hilton, who is part of the successful Hilton family, is worth even more, at $350 million!

Although Kyle is best known for starring on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, she is also paid for acting gigs and her own clothing lines.

Kyle being as rich and famous as she is, still checks who folows her on Instagram #RHOBH pic.twitter.com/2oY1875Bui — Sandi (@SandiBootz) August 7, 2021

How did Kyle Richards get her fortune?

Kyle is a reality star who began her career as a child actress

The RHOBJ cast member wasn’t a stranger to the cameras when she joined the show, as she appeared in several acting roles growing up.

These include a recurring role on Little House on the Prairie, and in adventure and horror films, including The Car and Eaten Alive in 1997.

She’s also Disney star – Kyle was in The Watcher In The Woods (1980), portrayed Lindsey Wallace in Halloween, and later Halloween Kills (2021).

Kyle is also the last remaining original RHOBH cast member, having allowed cameras into her luxurious lifestyle since 2010.

Kyle gets annoying but she really won in the husband department. Mauricio is hot and rich. #RHOBH — BoobooTheFool (@its_Bonolo) August 14, 2021

RHOBH: Who is Kyle’s private chef?

Kyle’s chef is called Jesse

The reality star said she did not employ a chef in a 2012 article, so it looks like Jesse makes an appearance for special occasions, such as Christmas.

However, 11 years on, Kyle may have accumulated such a significant income that she may regularly have a chef cooking her meals.

Kyle wants everything to be perfect when it comes to food – and doesn’t let even a pinch of salt in without her permission.

So, she must have a lot of trust in the private chef! During a clip, Kyle tastes Jesse’s chicken and appears to enjoy its taste.

