What is Paulina Ben-Cohen's net worth? Inside Shahs of Sunset star's job!











Mike Shouhed’s fiance Paulina Ben-Cohen’s net worth came to light when she joined the Part 1 reunion of Shahs of Sunset season nine.

The first episode of the reunion delivered the big diamond news that both Paulina and Mike are now officially engaged.

She also revealed that she could not live without Mike, which led viewers to question whether she has her own job if anything didn’t go to plan.

It is already known that Mike has a significant income, but when it comes to Paulina, viewers are left questioning how much she is worth.

What is Paulina Ben-Cohen’s net worth?

Although it is not publicly known, Paulina’s current net worth is estimated to be in the millions.

There were circulating rumors of Paulina bankrolling Mike, which left fans wondering what her own net worth is, and if she has her own career.

Her ex-boyfriend Tal Bahari, who she has two children with, is thought to be a millionaire, as the CEO of Cavalini Inc.

According to public records on BlockShopper.com, Tal and Paulina may have purchased a $1.9 million home together in L.A.

Tal is an Iranian businessman who is thought to be worth millions.

I get it. Paulina and the show are very important to him. He probably makes a lot of money being on it. — Matilda Hope (@MatildaHope1) August 23, 2021

Shahs of Sunset: What does Pauline do?

Pauline works at CO2 Cashmere, a clothing firm in Beverly Hills.

Viewers have been led to think that her ex-husband supports Paulina significantly after her divorce, but this is unconfirmed.

When Mike has found himself having money troubles, including with co-star Reza Farahan, Paulina has been able to support Mike financially.

While her LinkedIn profile states she works at a clothing store, Paulina’s Instagram bio declares that she is a blogger.

Paulina occasionally works with brands to promote products on social media, such as bracelets for T and T Beads.

How much is Mike Shouhed worth?

Mike is estimated to have a $3 million net worth.

In 2019, Mike listed his Hollywood Hills home as an Airbnb rental, before deciding to list it as a lease for $10,000 per month.

He previously worked in Las Vegas real estate, but ran into trouble when the bottom dropped out in 2008 and ultimately lost everything.

However, since then, Mike has rebuilt his career, and now works in Persian real estate market in Southern California, as well as on the Bravo series.

