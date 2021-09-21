What is the 'r word' used by Lexi on Below Deck Med?











Lexi said an ‘R word’ on Below Deck Mediterranean, which has left Bravo fans confused about exactly what she said on camera.

It is the reality TV series which shines a light on yacht careers, as a crew try to provide a five-star service for charter guests on the Lady Michelle.

Lexi Wilson is part of this season’s crew, and has come under fire for using the ‘r word’ towards chef Mathew Shea, as well as calling him an “abortion”.

However, some viewers are unsure what the ‘r word’ actually means, so Reality Titbit has done some sail-searching to find out its meaning.

What is the ‘r word’ on Below Deck Med?

The ‘r word’ is a pejorative term for mentally disabled people, and is used as a euphemism for the word ‘retard’.

It is also thought to describe someone who is stupid, slow to understand, or ineffective in some way.

The terms “handicapped” (United States) and “disabled” (United Kingdom) replaced words “retard” and “retarded” after the 1960s.

Lexi is thought to have used the ‘r word’ casually on Below Deck Med.

“She called him the r word”

“He started it”

“She called him an abortion’

“She’s the worst human being”

“She threatened him”

Lexi:’Mathew said he was gonna give you an ultimatum’

Sandy:…#BelowDeckMed pic.twitter.com/GWFYI9JYvI — dramabananna (@dramabananna) September 21, 2021

When did Lexi Wilson use the ‘r word’?

Lexi used the ‘r word’ towards chef Mathew Shea during an argument.

She also called her fellow Below Deck Med star an “abortion”, adding that his parents “should have aborted him”.

Before she used the ‘r word’, Mathew had told Lexi she had “bad parents”, following the death of her father before leaving for work.

Lexi is a literal POS. To use the R word is one of the lowest things someone can do #BelowDeckMed — EC (@SraCreekmur) September 14, 2021

Twitter reacts to Lexi using the ‘r word’

All over #BelowDeckMed Twitter, it is clear that most viewers agree both Lexi and Mathew were wrong for what they said to each other.

However, many are angry at Lexi in particular for using the ‘r word’.

One fan said: “I died inside at the casual use of the “r” word. Despicable.”

Others are demanding that Lexi be removed from the boat as a result.

Another wrote: “Captain sandy can’t keep Lexi on the boat! Calling people the R word and then telling the chef he should be aborted?

“Why is the chief stew saying it’s chefs fault?!?! #BelowDeckMed.”

Lexi use of the r word was so off base and she deserves to be kicked off alone for that 🤬 #BelowDeck #BelowDeckMed #BelowDeckMediterranean — Reali-TEA Drama Queen (She/Her/Queen) (@DramaReali) September 14, 2021

They were both wrong. Point blank. But Lexi took it too far when she called him the r word and said his parents should have aborted him. IMO #BelowDeck #BelowDeckMediterranean #BelowDeckMed https://t.co/yj55Mz66As — bianka lovebug (@bianka_lovebug) September 14, 2021

