XSCAPE’s Tiny Harris is making her comeback to the screen via Bravo’s SWV & XSCAPE: The Queens of R&B, so what is her net worth in 2023?

Bravo is reuniting two of the most successful 1990s groups for a six-part limited series: vocal trio SWV and quartet XSCAPE are giving fans a glimpse into their personal and professional lives as they make their music comeback.

Although this is XSCAPE’s first reality TV appearance, members Kandi Burress and Tameka “Tiny” Harris are well-acquainted with the cameras. Kandi is a Real Housewives Of Atlanta icon, while Tiny starred in a couple’s reality show with her husband T.I.

The group disbanded in 1998 but Tiny continued building a reputation in the music and TV industry, so here’s what we know about her net worth in 2023.

Photo by Andrew J Cunningham/Getty Images

What is Tiny Harris’ net worth in 2023?

Tiny has a net worth of $5 million, which is one-quarter of her husband, T.I.‘s, $20 million net worth. Now 47, Tameka Cottle Harris is known for her contributions to TLC’s hit single, No Scrubs, which won her and Kandi a 2000 Grammy for best R&B song.

XSCAPE reunited for their album, Unchained, in 2005 but it never made it onto shelves due to the lack of promotion.

Since 2009, Tiny has starred in at least eight reality TV shows. The BET series, Tiny And Toya, followed the XSCAPE singer and Lil Wayne’s ex-wife Antonia “Toya” Wright. Meanwhile, 2014’s Tiny And Shekinah’s Weave Trip saw the singer tackle entrepreneurship as she attempted to travel cross-country with her mobile hair salon business. As expected, Tiny’s truck was pink, glamorous, and over the top.

The 4ft 11in star has been in a relationship with T.I since 2001. They tied the knot in 2010 and documented married life on six seasons of T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle, and three seasons of T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle.

The couple shares three biological children: King, Major Philant, and Heiress Dianna; their first daughter was stillborn in 2007. Tiny is a stepmother to T.I three kids from a previous marriage, while she has a daughter, Zonnique, from a previous relationship.

Zonnique followed in her mother’s footsteps to become a singer: her girl group, OMG – Officially Miss Guided – was formed by Tiny and performed on XSCAPE’s 2017 tour.

Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/WireImage

She owns a basketball team

A career as a basketball player is impossible for Tiny, who comes in at less than 5ft, but who says she can’t own a team?

The singer and business owner made history as the first female owner of The Atlanta Heirs, a co-ed professional basketball team, in 2017.

The Heirs are part of the Global Mixed Gender Basketball league, an organization in which both men and women play on the same team.